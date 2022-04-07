Deportes Tolima defeat against Atlético Mineiro summary and goals Copa Libertadores 2022 | Libertadores Cup

weak start of Libertadores Cup for him Sports Tolima. The pijaos missed many scoring chances and ended up falling 0-2 at home against an applied Atlético Mineiro.

From the first minutes it was clear the role that each team would have in the Manuel Murillo Toro de Ibagué. While the visitors tried to seize possession through extensive combinations, the homeowners generated danger through their favorite weapon: fast transitions.

Each one had isolated occasions, but none clearly enough. At times it was a back and forth.

The first great option came at minute 35, when Anderson Plata intercepted a rival ball and filtered the ball to Jeison Stiven Lucumí. The ex-Nacional advanced freely, threw the ‘death pass’ inside the area, but the striker Michael Rangel could not get there. He finished as best he could and the ball crashed on the outside of the net.

Precisely Silver became vital in local raids. Speed ​​and trickery that drove Brazilian defenders crazy. Cataño had one more and Rangel missed another chance with a shot that went just wide of the crossbar.

And when it seemed that they were going to rest in a draw, Mineiro hit his first clear. Mariano launched a deep pass to the right that Jefferson Savarino punted to enable Nacho Fernández. The ex-River controlled inside the area, calmly settled down and defined Alexander Domínguez’s far post.

In the second part, those led by Hernán Torres came out fully launched on the attack. They tilted the court in their favor, but the same thing was missing from the first half: definition.

At 57′, goalkeeper Everson dressed up as a hero with a spectacular volley. After a past corner kick, Junior Hernández captured the ball at the far post, controlled his chest and unleashed a magnificent volley. The Brazilian goalkeeper evacuated with a changed hand.

Torres chose to move his bench. At game time he gave way to Yohandry Orozco and the Paraguayan Ramírez, instead of Cataño and a very weak Rangel. Precisely these two entrances revolutionized the attack and each one had a clear option facing the goal.

Later the turn was for Andrés Felipe Ibargüen and the Chilean Rodrigo Ureña, who replaced Lucumí and the reprimanded Ríos.

And shortly after the end (80′), Mineiro sentenced the story through the quiet ball. Corner kick executed at the near post that Junior Alonso combed and behind everyone Tchê Tchê appeared to push it. Two arrivals, two goals. Pure effectiveness.

in the end it was 0-2 defeat of Deportes Tolima as a local that in just one date complicates its panorama in the Group D…