Deportivo Cali: 2-0 win analysis against Boca Juniors in Copa Libertadores 2022 | Libertadores Cup

Deportivo Cali defeated Boca Juniors 2-0 of Argentina in an important match at the opening of group E, of the group stage of the most important tournament at club level in South America, such as the Libertadores Cup. Those led by Raphael Dudamel They had a dream night, but they must continue to revalidate it on the next date of the tournament.

For FOOTBALL These were the keys to Cali’s victory:

Security under the three sticks: This was a special night for Guillermo De Amores, in which the Uruguayan was able to vindicate himself and from the first seconds of the game, he began to drown out the cry of the Argentines and in the end leave the goal at zero.

Defense Confidence: One of the most indebted areas of the field was the defense, in which he had an outstanding performance, where at times the match was complicated, but they were able to overcome the difficult minutes and gave security to the rest of the group.

The new midfield responded to the challenge: One of the doubts was whether the youngsters Jimmy Congo and Enrique Camargo were going to be able to be at the level that the rival, the competition and the game demanded of them, and the two midfielders responding in a very good way, fundamentally to sustain the game.

Effectiveness and knowing how to close the match: in the current semester, it was the most complex task of the sugar workers. Today, despite the fact that some plays could have had a better finish, they managed to strike at the right moments and closed the game in a very good way, where in the final minutes the commitments were usually complicated.

Juan Andres Arias Arias

Correspondent Futbolred Cali

On Twitter: @AriasJuan_15