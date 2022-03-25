Deportivo Cali: celebration after meeting their rivals in the Copa Libertadores – International Soccer – Sports

The group stage of the Copa Libertadores does not come at a good time for Deportivo Cali, which does not raise its head and is in penultimate place in the Colombian League.

Cali has had two games that have marked the campaign: it lost the classic against América despite the fact that its rival played with nine players the entire second half, and then, against Nacional, it was tied when it won 3-0 and Teófilo Gutiérrez missed a penalty that could ensure victory when the game was 3-2.

However, in Cali they are excited about a good role in the Copa Libertadores, which they directly accessed the group stage, due to their status as champion of the 2021-II League.

The draw was not at all favorable for Cali, which will have to play against Boca Juniors, the second most champion team in the tournament, with six titles; Corinthians, one of the most popular teams in Brazil and champion of the tournament in 2012, and Always Ready, from Bolivia, which, although on paper is the weakest team in the group, poses an additional difficulty: playing at more than 3,600 meters of altitude, if it is in La Paz, or more than 4,000, if it does it in its traditional headquarters.

That was no excuse for the Cali squad to celebrate the group that corresponded to it. In social networks, a video went viral in which he saw the celebration when it became known that they had to play against Boca and Corinthians (Cali was in pot 3 and they had not yet drawn the last line).

This is how the Deportivo Cali players reacted when they found out that they were going to be rivals of Boca and Corinthians in the Libertadores 😅pic.twitter.com/x80evGUwvZ – Pablo Giralt (@giraltpablo) March 25, 2022

The duel against Boca marks the return of Teófilo Gutiérrez, one of Cali’s leading figures, to La Bombonera. Teo, who won the South American and the Libertadores with River, had several challenging gestures towards that club during his time in Argentina. Would that be the cause of the celebration?

SPORTS