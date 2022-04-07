Deportivo Cali defeated Boca Juniors in their Copa Libertadores debut

The Colombian champion had a nice awakening tonight and what better time than in the always hard-fought and competitive Copa Libertadores.

After the bitter pill he has been enduring in the League, Deportivo Cali remembered his greatness and the representation he has had in this international tournament, and with a great attitude, a lot of personality, bursts of good football and two impeccable finishes, he knocked down a great from the continent like Boca Juniors, which they beat 2-0 in Palmaseca for Group E of the Libertadores.

Guillermo Burdisso, who passed through Boca and the brother of Nicolás, another benchmark for the xeneize team a few years ago, was in charge of opening the scoring with an impeccable header in the 71st minute.

John Vásquez, who came from the bench, achieved the reassuring 2-0 with his left foot, in the 80th minute, a real prize for Cali and for the almost 15,000 fans who came to the stadium because they believed in their team.

In the first 45 minutes Deportivo Cali played Boca with personality, beyond some saving interventions by goalkeeper Guillermo de Amores.

But the sugar producers also set foot on Agustín Rossi’s property, generating some options that did not have a happy ending due to the anxiety of the Verdiblancos at the time of the final auction.

However, the one who first warned was Boca with a clear and dangerous arrival on the left by Exequiel Zeballos that De Amores conjured up well.

At 13 minutes came the response from Cali, but in an incredible way Yonny González wasted it. The visiting goalkeeper made a mistake and the ball was served to the sugar striker, but instead of shooting first with an empty goal, he preferred to stop and accommodate the ball, allowing defender Carlos Zambrano to react.

Every time Boca attacked, Cali countered. At 39, Exequiel Zeballos finished off with a right shot again, De Amores saved halfway, the ball was served to Darío Benedetto, who took a right hand, and once again the Uruguayan goalkeeper avoided the fall of his fence.

The locals were not far behind and came close a couple of times to finish the game, the first with a long throw-in by Aldaír Gutiérrez that found the other side, Christian Mafla, free of a mark, but he missed the shot, and at 48 It was Enrique Camargo who did not take the opportunity to define.

In the additional period it seemed that Boca had control of the ball and had better options, but it was Cali who struck the first blow.

At minute 71, a powerful free kick taken by Kevin Velasco, Guillermo Burdisso was ahead of everyone and hit an unstoppable strike for 1-0.

Boca advanced lines and left spaces behind. Velasco took advantage of that, who hit a counterattack from the left that John Vásquez defined with his left foot for 2-0.

Afterwards, Cali managed the game, beyond some arrivals from the visitor. It was a clear and necessary victory. It was the awakening of the champion, and he did it where he was most needed, in the Copa Libertadores and against a great like Boca.