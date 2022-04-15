Sports

Deportivo Cali loses to Corinthians in the Copa Libertadores – International Soccer – Sports

Corinthians

Corinthians celebrates Cali’s own goal.

They faced each other in a Copa Libertadores match.

They faced each other in a Copa Libertadores match.

Corinthians defeated Deportivo Cali 1-0 on Wednesday and balanced the dispute in Group E of the Copa Libertadores, in which all four teams have a victory and add three points.

The only goal of the match played in Sao Paulo was an own goal midway through the second half by defender José Caldera. The team from São Paulo lost 2-0 in their first outing when they visited Always Ready in La Paz, while Deportivo
Cali beat Boca Juniors by the same score.

This Wednesday, in Buenos Aires, Boca Juniors defeated Always Ready 2-0 from this group. Before the match began, it was shown on the giant screen of the Neo Química Arena stadium for almost 38,000 spectators. iconic image lifting the Colombian Freddy Rincón’s 2000 Club World Cup title trophy as captain.

The idol of Corinthians is in serious condition after suffering a traffic accident this week in his country and from Brazil the press, the fans and his former teammates have sent messages of solidarity for the family.

The visiting team, led by Venezuelan coach Rafael Dudamel, who unsuccessfully coached Atlético Mineiro in Brazil, gave the first warning signs with attacks by experienced Colombian striker Teófilo Gutiérrez.

The own goal of defeat

The local response was immediate and those led by Vítor Pereira began to have more prominence with veterans Renato Augusto, Jo and Paulinho, who brought danger to the goal defended by Uruguayan Guillermo De Amores.

Corinthians’ goal came in the 77th minute, with a header into his own goal by Caldera after a defense by goalkeeper De Amores Next week, Corinthians will host Boca Juniors and Deportivo Cali will visit Always Ready.

EFE

