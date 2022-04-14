Deportivo Cali lost with an own goal by José Caldera vs Corinthians | Libertadores Cup

Deportivo Cali lost 1-0 away against Corinthians from Brazil, for the second date of zone E of the group stage of the Copa Libertadores 2022, at the Arena Corinthians Stadium in Sao Paulo. The sugar producers, despite having a good defensive behavior throughout the game, ended up going with a goal from José Caldera’s own goal.

The game began with a good football proposal from Timão, making progress on the right side, where Paulinho was pulling the strings in the midfield. Little by little, Cali responded with an appropriate tactical positioning in defense and generating incursions in the attack on the wings.

The first clear chance was for the visiting team through a set piece on a corner kick, which Teófilo Gutiérrez charged at the far post, Guillermo Burdisso headed with more location than power and goalkeeper Cássio Ramos sent it to a new corner kick. At minute 24, Corinthians responded and had an option that Renato Augusto could not capitalize on by sending it wide.

After that play, the Brazilians were much more offensive and obtained quite clear approaches with shots by Fabio Santos and Fagner in which Guillermo De Amores responded in a very good way without rebounding. At minute 32, those led by Vitor Pereira scored the first goal, but it was annulled for offside quite millimeter by attacker Joao Alves.

In the final minutes, Cali was able to control the game a little better, although Timão continued to have opportunities with shots that went wide, the closest being a free kick by Willian that hit the outside of the net by the sugar goalkeeper.

For the final part, Cali had to make the obligatory change of Argentine Guillermo Burdisso due to a hip injury and José Caldera entered his place. At minute 50, Corinthians had a cross shot from medium distance by Gustavo Mantua, which De Amores managed to touch and hit the Uruguayan’s right post.

Ten minutes later the teams began to refresh lines with the entry of Lucas Piton and Du Queiroz into the premises by Fábio Santos and Maycon De Andrade, seeking to unlock the match given the need for a positive result after the defeat in Bolivia; in Cali Christian Mafla came out for Carlos Robles with Dudamel looking to have more presence in midfield and be able to defend much further from his own goal.

It seemed that the Verdiblancos were controlling the game better, but at minute 68 the local goal came, Fagner finished off from outside the area, De Amores cleared leaving the rebound and the recently entered Caldera trying to send it to the corner kick, ended up putting it in Own door header for a partial 1-0. Despite the fact that it was difficult for Cali to pass half the field, from the still ball he managed to put a ball into the area, Jhon Vásquez crossed, Jorge Marsiglia finished off with a header and Robles managed to hit the ball being rejected by the horizontal stick, but the action was annulled for offside.

In the last minutes the sugar workers made the last changes, Michell Ramos, Daniel Luna and Gian Franco Cabezas entered for Jhon Vásquez, Enrique Camargo and Teófilo Gutiérrez, looking for the last opportunities to tie the game, but they lacked depth and definition, even with the clearest they had with Caldera, who sent it over the top only against Cássio. The Brazilians managed to maintain order in the final seconds and achieved their first victory in the tournament as a local, but they continue in fourth position in the group by goal difference, with the same points as the first, which are the Colombians.

On the next day of the Copa Libertadores 2022, Corinthians will host Boca Juniors from Argentina and Deportivo Cali will visit Always Ready from Bolivia.

Juan Andres Arias Arias

Correspondent Futbolred Cali

On Twitter: @AriasJuan_15