Deportivo Cali: Rafael Dudamel is supported by the board and will continue as team manager | Colombian Soccer | Betplay League

Deportivo Cali going through one of the most ‘bitter’ moments of recent years. The team that less than three months ago was league champion, today he is in the lower part of the standings with only 7 points added out of 30 possibleIn addition, he comes from losing a classic that became historic, for not being able to at least tie the Americawho for more than 45 minutes played with two fewer men in Palmaseca.

This Tuesday and after several rumors of a possible departure from the coaching staff, for the long week before returning to competition, the verdiblanco club through a press release announced its support for the coach and his players.

“The Executive Committee of the Asociación Deportivo Cali, is allowed to inform associates, fans and the public opinion in general, which, unanimously, firmly trusts the work, experience and knowledge of our coaching staff, headed by Professor Rafael Dudamel, as well as in the squad of players”.

They then add that there is a total union: “there is a total communion between the Executive Committee, coaching staff and players, and we jointly consider that the results can be reversed with professionalism, dedication and dedication for our currency. With the commitment. firmness and resolution, we will work together to obtain the desired results”.

Finally, the statement concludes by highlighting the important remains that are coming for the team: “great challenges await us at the local and international level, in which we will seek to achieve the best possible performance to occupy the places that correspond to us due to our greatness and history.”

Juan Andres Arias Arias

Correspondent Futbolred Cali

On Twitter: @AriasJuan_15