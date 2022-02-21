Deportivo Cuenca, protagonist of the first ‘paper’ of the LigaPro 2022; had to withdraw from the match against Guayaquil City in Samanes | National Championship | sports

In an unusual event in soccer, Deportivo Cuenca appeared this Sunday, at the start of the 2022 Ecuadorian championship, with seven soccer players and had to leave the game around the 30th minute, by which time it lost 2-0 to Guayaquil City.

In his visit for the first date of the initial stage of the contest, the cast from Cuenca put up a lineup with three defenders, two midfielders and a forward, in addition to the goalkeeper, due to lack of players and his withdrawal from the field meant defeat by 3 -0, according to the rules.

His administration explained why Twitter that “he did not timely and adequately complete the information required (by the Professional Soccer League of Ecuador, organizer of the tournament, on financial control); so it was not possible to enable the entire staff.

Gualaceo made their debut in the competition, losing 1-0 as a visitor to Liga de Quito, and Cumbayá, who lost 1-0 at home against the champion Independiente del Valle, who won the 3 points with a penalty kick. Jonathan Bauman at 90+11.

On the day, which began on Friday and will last until Monday, the runner-up Emelec thrashed Macará 4-0, Mushuc Runa lost 2-1 to Universidad Católica, Delfín was beaten 1-0 by Barcelona and Orense tied 1-1 with Aucas. (D)