deposited the contract in the League

UPDATE AT 20.20 – On the official channels of the Lazio the press release has now appeared confirming the success of the operation that will lead Cabral to wear the Biancoceleste jersey. Contrary to what the League on its website, the transfer will not be permanent, but temporary.

UPDATE AT 19.59 – The linking contract has been filed Cabral at the Lazio. On the Lega di A league, his name appears among the last transfers of the winter transfer market session.

UPDATE 19.13 – Lazio and Sporting are closing the deal for Jovane Cabral in these minutes: onerous loan with redemption right set at eight million. Operation that in total will touch nine million. For the player ready a contract worth 1.5 million per season. The final details are being defined, in a real race against time.

Lazio is significantly closer to Jovane Cabral. The parties are in constant contact, a race against time to close the deal. According to what our editorial team gathered, the distances are now minimal, with Sporting already having the substitute in hand. Cabral is pushing to get to Rome. This is an onerous loan (approximately one million) with a fixed right of redemption 8. Sporting started with a request for 10 million, but the work of convincing the agents and Lazio is bearing fruit. Some details still need to be polished, but Cabral and Lazio are getting closer and closer.

