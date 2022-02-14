deposits towards ETH 2.0 are increasing

We are all seeing a general decline between cryptocurrencies. The inflationary pressure, the danger of a war that could be triggered by Russia – which many refer to as World War III – and the correlation with strictly technological stocks, are not doing the crypto market well. Nonetheless, Ethereum has shown that it is not even influenced by the geopolitical uncertainties that lately row against all digital assets. In fact, in recent days there has been an increase in its numbers deposits towards ETH 2.0. This shows that many investors are still interested in the currently low prices of the cryptocurrency.

Ethereum: DeFi does not abandon network services

For now we have only talked about investors interested in diversifying their trading positions. However, there is no shortage of fundamental of Ethereum which still remain the top choice in the world of DeFi that does not abandon the network services. A not inconsiderable fact given that more and more competitors are appearing at the “door”, even more fierce and willing to secure an important slice of the market.

In fact, despite the sudden decline and the start of the year marked by a negative trend, compared to May 2021, Ethereum it did not lose its $ 2,000 listing. This means that the second largest cryptocurrency by capitalization has consolidated its fundamentals that allow it to remain above the key levels safety.

Furthermore, beyond everything and everyone, Ethereum remains the cornerstone in spite of even Solana which recently inaugurated Solana Pay, the new POS for accepting payments in SOL. Too bad, however, that in the last few weeks she has been the protagonist of several technical issues to be solved that have frustrated users a lot. Not to mention the important and consequent drop in prices of its crypto.

