Depp and Heard’s trial will be made into a movie

Just a few months ago, one of the most mediatic and lurid trials in recent Hollywood history took place. The cross accusations of mistreatment and slander between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard were followed by thousands of people, turning the process into a war between fans of both interpreters with social networks as the main battlefield. And, as expected, the media and judicial circus, which has already been broadcast live, will give rise to a film that is already underway.

The story that kept so many people in suspense at the expense of a jury ruling that agreed with one or the other will make the leap to the cinema much sooner than expected. And it is that, just 3 months after it all ended, Variety reports that the Tubi streaming platform is preparing a film based on the case and that, in addition, it has already finished filming and will be released imminently.

The film, titled Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial, is directed by Sara Lohman and written by Guy Nicolucci. The cast includes Mark Hapka as Depp, Megan Davis as Heard, Melissa Marty as Depp’s lawyer (Camille Vasquez) and Mary Carrig as Heard’s lawyer (Elaine Bredehoft). The most surprising of all, however, is that the film can be seen this month, with its premiere set for next September 30 in Tubi itself.

Therefore, the production process of the film has been express. However, the content director of the platform has defended that the project has been developed in this way, stating that it was done with the aim of “capturing a timely version of a story that became part of the cultural spirit of our time, drawing a unique image of what millions saw in the headlines over the summer.”

While it is true that the turbulent history between Depp and Heard dates back several years, the 2022 trial began when the former sued the latter for damages, accusing her of the decline of her career after having accused her of domestic violence. Depp claimed 50 million dollars in damages, but Heard countersued demanding 100 million dollars because she was the one who was suffering the most from the situation.

After almost two months of constant accusations and statements that were broadcast live around the world, the court concluded by ruling in favor of Depp on the 3 charges filed by him, awarding him 15 million dollars that were later reduced to 10 million. For its part, it was also ruled in favor of one of the three charges filed by Heard, who received 2 million dollars.