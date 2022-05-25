Depp Claims He Called Warner Bros To Help Heard With Her Role In ‘Aquaman’

Johnny Depp disputed Amber Heard’s accusation that he didn’t help her get her role in Aquaman.

The actor returned to the witness stand on Wednesday, May 25, to offer more testimony in his multimillion-dollar libel lawsuit against his ex-wife. the star of Pirates of the Caribbean he was called back for his own team’s rebuttal.

When asked by her legal team if she remembered Heard testifying that he “didn’t help her get her part in Aquaman”, Depp replied: “Not exactly true”.

Depp said he remembers the date Heard auditioned for the DC movie because his band, the Hollywood Vampires, had a show scheduled at the Rock and Rio festival on September 24, 2015.

“Mrs. Heard wanted to come with me and Whitney, her sister, had also come,” Depp said, assuring that while they were in Rio, Heard told him that he had to return to Los Angeles to audition.

“And that audition was at Warner Bros. Whatever the movie was,” he added.

When asked what she thought happened after Heard auditioned for AquamanDepp alleged that she told him that Warner Bros had informed him that the film would be filmed in Australia, saying the location “concerned her because it worried Warner Bros.”

Depp claimed that Heard asked him to speak to contacts he had in the studio. “For a few years I had a multi-movie deal with Warner Bros, so I knew these people, I had been in movies with them, so she asked me to talk to them,” she admitted.

Amber Heard and Jason Momoa in Aquaman (Warner Bros/DC/Kobal/Shutterstock)

The actor said he made a call to “three top Warner executives”: Kevin Tsujihara, Sue Kroll and Craig Silverstein.

The Independent has contacted a Warner Bros representative for comment.

Asked about the outcome of those alleged conversations, Depp commented: “I can only say that he finally got the job in the film, so I hope I have eased his concerns to some extent.”

Earlier, the actor’s attorney rejected an expert’s assessment of Heard’s career and comparison to actors like Zendaya, Gal Gadot and her co-star in AquamanJason Momoa.

Entertainment consultant Kathryn Arnold said Heard could be enjoying the same professional success as Gadot, Momoa and Zendaya were it not for Team Depp’s alleged “smear campaign” against her.

DEPP-HEARD-DEMAND (AP)

Depp is suing Heard for $50 million. He alleges that Heard insinuated that he abused her in an op-ed in the Washington Post published in 2018 on domestic violence.

Heard is filing a $100 million countersuit, accusing Depp of orchestrating a “smear campaign” against her and describing his lawsuit as a continuation of “abuse and harassment.”

With court proceedings still ongoing, several media figures have expressed their support for Heard, including Julia Fox, Rachel Riley and Kathy Griffin.

Meanwhile, others have publicly shown their support for Depp, such as Winona Ryder, Javier Bardem and Eva Green.