Depp – Heard trial: why the actor won in the US if he lost in the UK | News Univision United States
And it was a surprise, considering that the United Kingdom is not the worst place in the world to win a libel suit and in the United States the right to freedom of expression protected by the First Amendment is usually imposed.
In the London trial, in 2020, the judge considered it proven that in at least 12 incidents, Depp had assaulted his partner.
How could there have been such a different outcome in the Virginia and London trials?
depp vs. The Sun and Depp v. Heard, two similar but different cases
In London, the truth is that the two actors did not directly confront each other since it was a demand for depp against the newspaper The Sunwhich had published an article that described the actor as a “women’s aggressor”.
So, Heard was only there as a witness.
Depp lost even though UK libel and slander regulations make it one of the places where it is relatively easier to win a libel suit. In addition, his appeal to the High Court in London failed, which determined that there was strong evidence to claim that he had mistreated his ex-partner.
While in the American process, Depp did not sue the media but his ex-wife, who had published an opinion article in Washington Post in 2018 after the two divorced.
In the article, Heard speaks of herself as having had experience with what “domestic abuse represents”, although she does not mention Depp.
The protagonist of “Pirates of the Caribbean” filed a lawsuit for $50 million for damages. The actress responded with a countersuit in which she alleges that her ex-husband had launched a smear campaign against her and claimed $100 million.
UK and US laws are very different
What both cases agree on is that, basically, what was on trial was whether it is true that Depp had mistreated Heard. If so, freedom of expression should protect the right to affirm it. But only if it’s true, not if it’s a lie.
In both London and Virginia, the actor’s lawyers argued that Heard was lying, attacked her credibility and tried to portray her as the abuser.
But the laws of the United States and the United Kingdom are very different.
In the European country, the burden of proving the truth of a statement that is the subject of a defamation case falls primarily on the defendant, so it is much easier to win a trial in that country.
But in the United States, protected by the First Amendment of the Constitution, freedom of expression is interpreted in a much more expansive way. The complainant has to prove that the statement is a lie but that is not enough, he also has to prove that there was malice.
And in the case of The Washington Post article, Depp also had to prove that he was referring to him, since the text does not mention his name.
For all this, before the trial it was not unreasonable to think that, after losing in London, Depp had it even more complicated in Washington. And he surely knew it, but he didn’t have much to lose in terms of reputation.
Professional judge vs jury in televised trial
The most obvious difference, and it is not necessary to be an expert to notice it, is that in London a professional judge and expert in law decided, while in Virginia it was a popular jury made up of five men and two women, ordinary citizens.
The strategy of Depp’s lawyers sought to withdraw the focus of the question on whether it was true or not that he had committed the abuses and focus it on questioning Heard’s credibility.
Lawyer Mark Stephens told the BBC that it is something “lawyers and judges don’t often fall for, but it is very effective with a jury.”
The British judge explained his decision in a 129-page document that can be consulted online and in which he indicates that he considers true at least 12 of the 14 occasions in which Heard accused Depp of abuse.
The American jury, no. Any explanation of his motivations is speculation. Although the experts agree that it must go through the fact that they did not believe Heard, nor her witnesses (among whom, by the way, her ex-partner Elon Musk and her co-star James Franco were not).
So it is impossible to know how much Depp’s personality and charisma influenced the entire trial, something that will influence a professional judge but perhaps before a popular jury.
And neither was the army of Depp fans, who waited hours every day to be in the room and who promoted a massive campaign of support for the actor and attacks against the actress on social networks.
The trial had millions of followers live on YouTube. On TikTok, the hashtag #justiceforjohnnydepp surpassed 19 billion views. Memes also proliferated, almost always praising Depp and ridiculing Heard.
Thus it is explained how the actress who convinced a London judge lost in the United States the judgment of public opinion that is settled on social networks. And then with the jury.