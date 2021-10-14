Depp, Jolie and the other stars of “Alice in the City”

It looks like Wonderland and it probably is: Alice in the city, the parallel section of the Cinema party in Rome (14-24 October 2021), contains surprises, news and events dedicated to children and their families.

Thanks to the possibility of going to the cinema at 100% capacity and with the green pass, the fun multiplies and, in the presence of many Italian and international guests, many films, short films and TV series, finally the public returns to gather together in the hall but also on the red carpet to applaud the stars. Some meetings are free, while the cost of the screenings varies from 7 to 10 euros, with the possibility of purchasing tickets from 9 am on 11 October in advance (on the websites www.romacinemafest.it and www.romacinemafest.boxol.it) and then, from 13 onwards, also at the central ticket office of theAuditorium Parco della Musica (viale Pietro de Coubertin n ° 30, in the capital) from 11 am. The program is so rich that there is a serious risk of missing something. Here, then, are five unmissable events:

1. JOHNNY DEPP & PUFFINS

Record this date: Sunday 17 at 19 Johnny Depp will hold a meeting open to the public at the Conciliazione Auditorium (tickets at 10 euros, with the possibility of winning a place on the TaTaTu platform) to share curiosities and memories of the career and beyond. Captain Jack Sparrow’s interpreter will also tell his latest “adventure” as a voice actor for Puffins, a webseries of 10 five-minute episodes (which can also be seen in the hall on the same day, at 1.15 pm, at the Auditorium Parco della Musica, in the Sala Sinopoli). This cartoon follows the adventures of the adorable Puffins (to whom Depp lends his voice) and friends (Tic and Tac, Didi and Pie) who live in Otto’s Lair, an engineer walrus. The story, spin-off of the animated film Arctic – A glacial adventure, is full of hilarious and moving situations.

For those who cannot find a ticket for the evening event there is a second chance: the actor will parade on the red carpet of the Auditorium Parco della Musica at 12.30. And, for the first time, it is possible to attend the event from the upper Cavea by booking on the website www.romacinemafest.boxol.it (from 11 October, at 9 am and subject to availability).

2. GHOST CATCHER AND HEROES MARVEL

The two opening and closing films of the event are worthy of a celebration in grand style. Let’s start with Ghostbusters-Legacy (Thursday 14 at 9 pm, at the Conciliazione Auditorium), before the arrival in the hall for everyone on November 18th. In this new adventure the characters are unprecedented: one of the most anticipated performances remains that of Finn Wolfhard di Strangers Things. Few details are known about the project, but the director promises to reveal the link with the original Ghostbusters soon.

He thinks about closing the festival Eternals (with double appointment on Sunday 24th: at 8 pm, at the Auditorium Parco della Musica, Sala Sinopoli, 25 euros; at 9 pm at the Auditorium Conciliazione, 12 euros), which then officially lands at the cinema on 3 November. The cast is all star and includes: Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek and two actors from Game of thrones, Richard Madden and Kit Harington. Fans are crossing their fingers for the presence of at least one live celebrity on the red carpet. The new Marvel chapter is set millions of years ago and tells the story of the Eternals, a group of heroes with incredible and immortal abilities arriving on Earth to stem the threat of their nemesis, the Deviants.

3. EVER MORE BEAUTIFUL

The most anticipated special event remains Always more beautiful (Friday 22 October at 8.30 pm at the Conciliazione Auditorium with ticket at 10 euros), the third and final chapter of the love story between Marta (Ludovica Francesconi) and Gabriele (Giancarlo Commare). What we can consider the only Italian experiment of sick lit teen format, that is of the so-called literature of pain, proposes stories of illness intertwined with romanticism to take the concept of impossible lovestory to the next level.

4. RED CARPET BY… VOICES

The red carpets of two of the most anticipated cartoons of the Rome Festival will be populated by Italian artists in the unedited version of voice actors, here ready to infect the public with joy and sympathy, live again.

The first is Ron (for everyone in the room on 21 October), which boasts a very respectable vocal cast led by Lillo. At his side we find the actor Miguel Gobbo Diaz (Marc), the creators DinsiemE (Erick and Dominick). The protagonist of the story, which lends its name to the film, is a little robot who talks and walks, a kind of best friend of Barney, the middle-school child who has difficulty in social relations. Too bad that Ron is not exactly efficient from a digital point of view, the trigger for a series of tender adventures.

The second animated feature film is The Addams Family 2 (at the cinema for everyone on 28 October), followed by the “terrifying” events of this decidedly dysfunctional and out of the ordinary clan. Saturday 16 October at 1.30 pm at the Auditorium Parco della Musica, Sala Sinopoli (ticket for 10 euros) the vision of the film is anticipated by the arrival on the red carpet of the cast of voices composed of Virginia Raffaele (Morticia), Pino I teach (Gomez), Eleonora Gaggero (Wednesday), Luciano Spinelli (Pugsley) e Loredana Bertè (Grandma Addams).

5. FREE ENTRANCE TO THE HAPPINESS TV SERIES

During the event, some international TV series and free admission will be presented. Don’t miss the Iranian Happiness, consisting of 15 episodes of 6 minutes (Saturday 23 October at 11 am at the Auditorium Conciliazione) set in Tehran in the present day. The 17-year-old protagonist Shadi runs away from home before her mother takes her to France. Traveling with friends will make her understand a lot about herself and her family. But this, of course, is only the beginning because Alice nella città offers many titles in competition, tributes and restorations, as well as a focus on the Peninsula.