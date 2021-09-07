Depp saved the movie horse from slaughter

The Sleepy Hollow Mystery, Tim Burton’s 1999 film, represents one of the many fruitful collaborations between the Californian filmmaker and Johnny Depp. In the film, the actor plays Ichabod Crane, a very young police officer who is sent to Sleepy Hollow. Here he will have to investigate the bloody beheading of three people and the apparitions of the legendary “Horseman without a head”, played by the usual magisterial Christopher Walken.

In the film, Depp had to shoot many scenes with Goldeneye, the one-eyed horse of the Andalusian breed who plays Gunpowder, the steed of Ichabod Crane. The actor became so fond of the animal that he decided, once the shooting was over, to adopt it to prevent it from being killed. Depp in fact established a deep bond with Goldeneye. It was a difficult-tempered animal that often threatened to bite the troupe or unseat its rider. The actor, however, managed over time to be accepted by his animal and ended up adopting him.

The Sleepy Hollow Mystery is the third of eight films in which Johnny Depp (here the 10 best performances) was led by Tim Burton. In fact, the partnership began in 1990 with the wonderful Edward scissor hands, continued 4 years later with Ed Wood, before getting to the story of Ichabod Crane.

Burton then found his beloved protagonist in 2005 with the remake de The Chocolate Factory, in 2007 with Sweeney Todd, in 2010 with Alice in Wonderland and finally in 2012 with Dark Shadows. Although the two have not worked together for many years, there are many persistent rumors that Depp would like to play the role of Gomez Addams in the TV series dedicated to the Addams Family that Tim Burton has in the pipeline for Netflix (details here). We will therefore see if the two will return to work together.

