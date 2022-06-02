Depp trial verdict sends ‘horrible message’

ANALYSIS | Was the trial of Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard? 2:42

(CNN) –– Amber Heard’s lawyer said she believes the jury was “confused” in the libel trial that pitted the actress against ex-husband Johnny Depp. And she added that Heard plans to appeal the verdict.

Both Heard and Depp were found guilty of defamation by the jury on Wednesday, amid a duel of mutual lawsuits. However, he ordered Heard to pay significantly higher damages to Depp.

During the “Today” show, attorney Elaine Charlson Bredehoft said “an enormous amount of evidence” that would have helped Heard’s case was suppressed during the trial.

“That’s because they demonized her here,” Bredehoft said of the verdict. “A number of things were allowed in this court that shouldn’t have happened. And that caused the jury to be confused,” he added.

Depp sued Heard for $50 million on the grounds that she defamed him in an opinion piece she wrote for Washington Post in 2018, in which she recounted her experience with domestic violence.

Depp’s name is not specifically mentioned in the article. But, the actor argues that he lost jobs because of that publication.

Amber Heard has countersued Johnny Depp for $100 million over statements made by the actor’s attorney calling Heard’s claims of abuse a “hoax.”

The jury found that Heard defamed Depp in three separate statements in the op-ed. And also that Depp defamed Heard with a statement from his lawyer.

The jury awarded Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. The jury awarded Heard $2 million in compensatory damages and no punitive damages.

Bredehoft said that with the ruling in favor of Depp, the actress’s accusations that he physically and mentally abused her were rejected.

“It’s a horrible message,” Bredehoft continued. “It’s a significant setback, because that’s exactly what it entails. Unless you take out your phone and videotape your spouse or partner hitting you, they effectively won’t believe you.”

