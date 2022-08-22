Depp vs. Heard: “I will stand by every word of my testimony,” says the actress in her first interview since losing her libel trial

Drafting

June 13, 2022 Updated June 18, 2022

image source, Reuters

“I will stand by every word of my testimony,” says Amber Heard in her first interview since losing her libel trial against ex-husband Johnny Depp, though she acknowledges she still “loves him.”

After several previews during the week, the full interview with the 36-year-old actress was broadcast in the United States on Friday on NBC’s Dateline.

In an exclusive conversation with the journalist Savannah Guthrie, Heard complains about the whole show mounted around the trial, about the “evidence” that was not admitted by the magistrate who was handling the case, about his part in the toxic relationship with Depp and about how the jury perceived it.

“I don’t care what someone thinks of me, or the judgments they want to make about what happened in the privacy of my own home, in my marriage, behind closed doors,” he was heard saying in one of the segments he advanced the TV channel.

american actress says she does not expect the general public to understand what she experienced in her marriage to the actor Johnny Deppa relationship that ended in 2017 and that has recently captured the attention of the media and social networks after the lawsuits and counterclaims filed by both and that led to a media trial.

“I don’t assume the average person should know those things. So I don’t take it personally,” he told NBC, but believes that “the hate and the hostility” you received on the internet during his legal battle is proof that there was no “fair portrait” of the case on social networks.

Depp sued her for defamation after Heard published a 2018 article in the newspaper Washington Post in which he spoke – without naming the actor – of the physical and emotional violence he experienced in one of his relationships.

The jury found Heard guilty and awarded Depp more than $10 million in damages after determining that he had defamed the actor on the central issue of domestic abuse.

Heard has said he will appeal. A countersuit to Depp’s lawyers awarded her $2 million in damages.

Heard says she finds it logical that the jury didn’t believe her.

“I do not blame them”

In one of the previews of the interview published by NBC, the American actress said that she did not take public judgments personally.

“But even someone who is sure that I deserve all this hate and hostility, even if someone thinks I’m lying, they couldn’t look me in the eye and tell me that they believe that on social media there has been a fair portrayal [del caso]”, said.

“You can’t tell me that you think this has been fair,” he said.

image source, Reuters Caption, The televised trial lasted seven weeks and was one of the most high-profile celebrity cases in recent years.

The actress also said that did not blame the seven members of the jury for having ruled against him, as he considered that they were influenced by Depp’s public notoriety, as well as by the work of his lawyers to portray her as “an unbelievable person”.

“How could they not come to that conclusion? They had sat in those seats and listened for three weeks to relentless and unrelenting testimony from paid employees,” he said.

“I don’t blame them. In fact, I understand. He is a beloved character and people feel they know him. He’s a fantastic actor.”

When questioned about the fact that the job of the jurors was not to be dazzled by the figures in front of them, but to examine the facts and the evidence, and that in the end they did not believe what she had said, Heard insisted on her position.

“Again, how could they, after hearing three and a half weeks of testimony about how I was an unbelievable person, how could they believe a word that came out of my mouth?”

But Amber Heard maintains that she had a piece of evidence that was not allowed at trial of defamation against Johnny Depp that could have changed the verdict.

“There is a folder with years of notes going back to 2011 from the beginning of my relationship that were taken by my doctor, to whom I reported the abuse,” he says. “His notes from her represented years – years – of real-time explanations of what was going on.”

Heard alleges in the interview that the notes included recounting to her therapist how Depp “punched” her and “threw her on the floor” in January 2012 and, eight months later, “tore up her nightshirt” and her ” threw against the bed.”

The judge, however, ruled that those notes were hearsay evidence and declared them inadmissible.

image source, Getty Images Caption, Despite everything said against the one and the other, Heard admits that she still “loves” Johnny Depp.

During the trial that captivated the American and global audience, it emerged that both Depp and Heard were involved in a “mutually abusive” relationship. In her interview, the actress took some of the blame in the difficult relationship.

“You hear my voice on these tapes and it’s not my voice now. It’s not who I am now. I’ve done and said horrible and unfortunate things throughout our relationship.”

“I behaved in a horrible way, almost unrecognizable to me. There are many things that I regret,” he says.

Heard also confessed to feeling insecure when she went to hear the verdict. “I wish I could tell you yes, but it wouldn’t be true,” she told Savannah Guthrie.

The journalist also inquired about Heard’s feelings towards Depp, referring to the statements she gave on the first day of the trial in which she declared that “I still have love for Johnny”.

Asked if that’s still true after everything that’s happened, Heard replied:

“Absolutely. I love him. I loved him with all my heart. And I tried my best to make a deeply broken relationship work. And I could not”.

team reaction of Depp

image source, Getty Images Caption, A rep for Amber Heard says the actress’s interview was in response to Johnny Depp hogging media attention shortly after the verdict.

Johnny Depp’s legal team sent a statement to NBC in response to Amber Heard’s interview with the channel.

“It is unfortunate that as Johnny seeks to move on with his life, Defendant and her team are once again repeating, reimagining and relitigating issues that have already been decided by the court and a unanimous and unequivocal verdict rendered by a jury in Johnny’s favor.” .

For its part, a spokesperson for Amber Heard said in a statement published in the magazine People accused Depp’s legal team of having monopolized the media for days after the verdict and that Depp had done the same on social media.

“Ms. Heard was simply seeking to respond to what they aggressively did last week by expressing her thoughts and emotions, much of which she was not allowed to do on the stand,” the spokesperson added.