Depp vs. Heard: “I will stand by every word of my testimony,” says the actress in her first interview since losing her libel trial

Photo of James James35 mins ago
“I will stand by every word of my testimony,” says Amber Heard in her first interview since losing her libel trial against ex-husband Johnny Depp, though she acknowledges she still “loves him.”

After several previews during the week, the full interview with the 36-year-old actress was broadcast in the United States on Friday on NBC’s Dateline.

In an exclusive conversation with the journalist Savannah Guthrie, Heard complains about the whole show mounted around the trial, about the “evidence” that was not admitted by the magistrate who was handling the case, about his part in the toxic relationship with Depp and about how the jury perceived it.

“I don’t care what someone thinks of me, or the judgments they want to make about what happened in the privacy of my own home, in my marriage, behind closed doors,” he was heard saying in one of the segments he advanced the TV channel.

