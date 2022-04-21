Depp vs Heard: Trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp, live today April 21

Do not miss any detail of the most mediatic and followed trial of recent times. follow it here.

Currently the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are facing a trial for defamation after the interpreter published an article in 2018 in which she referred to herself as a victim of domestic abuse.

This Thursday, April 21, the spotlights they are still in the couple and in all those who are testifying, since it is being a trial with many striking situations.

Video shown of #AmberHeard recording #JohnnyDepp slamming cupboards and other objects. Depp discovers her recording of her. @LawCrimeNetworkpic.twitter.com/U3DNPgb6N0 ? Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) April 21, 2022

After injuring his finger, the actor admitted he dipped it in paint and wrote a message on a mirror: “STARRING BILLY BOB AND EASY AMBER.”

Johnny Depp admits after his finger was injured he dipped the injured finger in paint.

He wrote this on the mirror with his injured finger: STARRING BILLY BOB AND EASY AMBER. (she was filming with Billy Bob Thornton)#JohnnyDepp v #AmberHeardpic.twitter.com/Qr7k1wOnK5 ? Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) April 21, 2022

During cross-examination, Johnny Depp testified that he suspected Amber Heard was having an affair with actor James Franco. Heard and Franco were shooting a movie together at the time.

Amber Heard’s lawyer, Ben Rottenborn, questioned Depp about his consumption of drugsand the actor replied that he “discovered” drugs at a very young age.

He had previously pointed out that It was when I was 11 years old when he first took a “nerve pill” from his mother at age 11.

The litigant asked Depp if he remembered taking pills with the singer Marylin Manson, to which he replied that “He once gave Manson a pill to stop him from talking so much.”

This day, the interpreter of Captain Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean was questioned about the 2013 messages in which he said that he wanted to “burn” and “drown” Heard.

In addition, he was asked if actor Paul Bettany was “a good friend that you’ve done drugs with,” a question that Depp said was strange, but later asked. confirm both aspects.

During cross-examination on Thursday, the actor testified about the time his father beat him as a teenager.

Although he has not yet testified in court, Walter Hamada, president of DC Films, would have confirmed to several media outlets that at the time his company The firing of Amber Heard from Aquaman is seriously consideredby “bad chemistry” who had nothing less than the protagonist of the saga, Jason Momoa.

