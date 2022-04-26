Depp vs Heard: Trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, live

Do not miss any detail of the most mediatic and followed trial of recent times. follow it here.

The actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard face each other in a defamation trial after the interpreter published an article in 2018 in which she referred to herself as a victim of domestic abuse provided by her then partner.

The one who was an assistant to the media actor between 2014 and 2015 revealed in front of the High Court in London how he located the interpreter’s finger, allegedly after a strong fight with Heard. You can consult the complete information in this article.

In a litigation with so much media coverage, every detail is important. And it seems that Amber Heard has carried out a curious strategy, imitating Depp’s ‘outfits’ in the trial, as you can see here.

Among the different personalities that endorse the story of Johnny Depp are some ex-partners Winona Ryder, although most are colleagues of the interpreter of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’, who have coincided with him during his more than 30-year career in Hollywood . Read the entire article here.

For now, there has been no official announcement about it, so it is safe to say that Heard’s lawyer has not resigned. Read the entire article here.

In one of the trial sessions, Amber Heard showed photos of drugs and Johnny Depp “passed out” by the alleged use of substances. In addition, Heard released audio from 2016 of her asking Depp not to cut himself. Read the entire article here.

For this media trial, there is a list of about 120 possible witnesses, including a series of stars: Elon Musk, Ellen Barkin, Paul Bettany and James Franco. The Tesla CEO is expected to testify on behalf of Heard, with whom he dated from 2016 to 2018.

Given the denial of some of Amber Heard’s testimonies, several Twitter users pointed out that the actress looks very “studied” and that at times she seems to have premeditated reactions to what is said during the trial. Read the full note here

Ben King, former manager of Depp’s estate, recounted the moment he found a piece of a finger in the bar area where the couple lived in Australia, after a fight, as well as traces of blood on the stairs. Read the full note here

This Monday it was Johnny Depp’s turn to testify at his trial before Amber Heard.

The actress’s lawyers wanted to show that he had been violent with his ex-wife and questioned him about some messages he shared with actor Paul Bettany where he pointed out that they would have to “drown, burn and an obscene word to make sure that she was dead”, the actor said he wanted to be irreverent, using a phrase created by Monty Python. Read the full explanation here