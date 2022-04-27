Depp vs. Heard: video of Dakota Johnson resurfaces observing the actor’s injured finger

A video has resurfaced showing Dakota Johnson looking at Johnny Depp’s injured finger in the wake of the actor’s legal battle with Amber Heard.

Depp claimed his ex-wife Amber Heard cut his finger with a bottle of vodka during an argument a few months after their wedding in February 2015.

A TikTok user posted a video from that year showing the actor from Pirates of the Caribbean at a news conference with Johnson.

At that time, the actors were promoting their film BlackMass at the 72nd Venice Film Festival.

The short clip shows the star of Fifty Shades of Gray looking at Depp’s finger before making a comment about it. In response, he apparently gives an explanation about the injury, at which point Johnson laughs and leans back in his chair.

Shortly after this, Johnson seems to stop smiling and looks worried, still looking at Depp.

Some viewers have interpreted Johnson’s body language in the video as suggesting that he didn’t fully believe his co-star’s explanation.

Dakota Johnson and Johnny Depp (Getty Images)

The Independent has contacted a representative for Dakota Johnson for comment.

Depp and Heard, whose marriage ended in 2017, are currently facing each other in court in Fairfax, Virginia.

In the ongoing legal battle, Depp is suing Heard for $50 million for defamation. Heard is countersuing Depp for $100 million, following Heard’s abuse allegations.

The latest updates on the trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard can be found here.