Depp vs Heard: Who will replace Amber Heard in Aquaman 2?

Lto controversy over the trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp It has grabbed all the spotlights worldwide. From the revelations of each of the actors, accusations to the attitude taken during the trial, became the center of attention, but now it is the future of both of them in their Hollywood career which has become a topic of conversation.

While Depp stayed out of Fantastic Beasts and Pirates of the Caribbean, the request and pressure from fans for Heard to be cut from Aquaman 2 has been increasing, to the extent that in the trial itself the actress revealed that they cut minutes from her appearance on screen due to all the controversy around her.

After the revelations of aggression and constant attacks between the twofans have insisted that Heard be fired from her role as Mera in the new DC Comics movie, with rumors of her possible replacements beginning to surface.

Is Paris Hilton replacing Amber Heard in Aquaman 2?

One of the most notorious is the appearance of Paris Hilton to replace Heard. So Juliette Lauren Fischer, a Warner production company posted an Instagram story claiming that the actress had been fired and that Hilton would arrive instead. Although of course, this has not been confirmed by Warner Bros.

What actresses could replace Amber Heard in Aquaman 2?

In addition to Paris Hilton, the name of Emilia Clarke to take the lead role alongside Jason Mamoa, but so far the intention of DC Comics is to keep the film of the superhero as is.

When is Aquaman 2 released?

With all and controversy, Aquaman 2 will be released on March 17, 2023.