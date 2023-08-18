Depp Vs. Heard’ Why does Amber Heard live in Spain now?

American actress and model Amber Heard was captured in the Spanish city of Madrid; Where the local media told that she looks quite calm and happy. Not far away, in Cannes, France, her ex-husband, actor-producer Johnny Depp, is enjoying his recent Hollywood success.

according to the portal tmzOn Thursday, Heard was seen with her daughter, Oonagh Paige; She also stopped to take a photo with a fan and was also caught smiling while chatting with a friend on the street.

In October 2022, reporters He spotted Heard on the beaches of Palma de Mallorca; His daughter Onagh also accompanied him at a playground in the area. according to television network CNNThe American actress was spending a lot of time in Spain to “dedicate herself to motherhood”.

apparently the hero of aquaman She wants to start a new life in Europe, away from the limelight; This happened nearly a year after a jury found she had defamed her ex-husband.

Six weeks into the feud between the two actors, the world became aware of the volatile and even “toxic” relationship that the two maintained, according to internet users. The grounds for the lawsuit arose when Depp, 59, claimed Heard, 37, defamed him in an opinion piece she published. Washington PostIn 2018.

In the text, the public figure referred to herself as a “domestic abuse representative”; However, he did not name Depp. At the end of the trial, the jury ruled in favor of Depp, awarding him more than $10 million in compensatory damages and more than $5 million in punitive damages; As for Heard, the jury awarded $2 million in compensatory damages and no money for punitive damages.

From the lewd messages to the alleged abuse of certain substances, the lawsuit between Depp and Heard shook the image of both actors in Hollywood; Although Johnny turns out to be less tainted than the other.

In July 2022, weeks after the trial verdict, Heard sold her Yucca Valley, California home. according to the newspaper new york postreported that he sold the property for $1.1 million.

Depp recently proved his identity in the Hollywood industry after the release of his film jean-du-barry, in which he plays Louis XV. It was the opening film at the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival.

Hundreds of fans gathered around the venue where the ceremony was held to welcome Depp back to the big screen.