Depp’s Revenge: Amber Kept The Money – Chronicle

by Silvia Gigli Sumptuous weddings, betrayals and jealousies, gossip and poisons, multimillion-dollar divorces. Hollywood has always fed on this, between famous comedies and juicy behind the scenes to be sold to specialized newspapers. Long before the Rose’s War (1989), with Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner engaging in cannibal divorce to the last bite, is The road to Reno (1938), a cynical tale of a group of women on a train will lead to Reno, a small town in Nevada where divorce is achieved in a snap of fingers. The fact is that, if for years the divorces between the stars – Liz Taylor and Richard Burton, Marilyn and Arthur Miller – made the hearts of fans beat in search of romantic or tragic news even if itchy, now more than the feelings at stake, we talk of money. And low blows are the order of the day between former spouses. Just from a …

by Silvia Gigli

Lavish marriages, betrayals and jealousies, gossip and poisons, multimillion-dollar divorces. Hollywood has always fed on this, between famous comedies and juicy behind the scenes to be sold to specialized newspapers. Long before the Rose’s War (1989), with Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner engaging in cannibal divorce to the last bite, is The road to Reno (1938), a cynical tale of a group of women on a train it will lead to Reno, a small town in Nevada where a divorce is obtained in a snap of fingers. The fact is that, if for years the divorces between the stars – Liz Taylor and Richard Burton, Marilyn and Arthur Miller – made the hearts of fans beat in search of romantic or tragic news even if itchy, now more than the feelings at stake, we talk of money. And low blows are the order of the day between former spouses.

Johnny Depp’s revenge could start from (yet another) question of money. The star fired from the sets of Fantastic Beasts and Pirates of the Caribbean following the lost lawsuit against the Sun that had accused him of beating his ex-wife Amber Heard, threw a jab not just at the actress. In fact, it seems that the 7 million dollars given by Depp to the ex and that she had promised to donate to charity, are still in the pockets of the beautiful Amber. A circumstance that Depp could now use in the appeal against the Sun: the gossip newspaper had brought his great generosity in support of the woman’s good faith. The actor’s legal team spent a year looking for evidence of Heard’s donations made to the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles and the American Civil Liberties Union.

If the latter has always refused to cooperate, the documents provided by the hospital would show a donation of only 100 thousand dollars by the actress. A figure far from the promised 3.5 million. So much so that in June 2019 the directors of the Children’s Hospital had written to her asking if the agreement was still valid. According to Deep’s lawyers, this would prove that Amber not only lied to newspapers but also and above all in providing evidence to the London court. The response of the actress’s lawyer, Elaine Bredehot, is ready: “Amber has already made large donations to charitable causes and it is her intention to keep her promise. But she had to postpone the donation because Depp sued her forcing her to spend millions dollars in order to defend themselves “. In short, it is always Johnny’s fault.

A lot of money is also at stake in the announced divorce between Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West. It was Page Six who reported, along with Forbes, of Kim’s intention to leave her husband after six years of marriage. The news certainly does not revolve around the tears shed by Kim when she discovered that her Kanye was bipolar, or was cheating on her with the guru of genderfluid make-up artists Jeffree Star (who, in a video, denied everything), but on the mountain of money that they will have to share.

Loading... Advertisements

Over the past six years, Kanye’s assets have soared, thanks to investments in music and fashion, from $ 100 million to $ 1.3 billion. Kim, for her part, has seen her portfolio grow from 40 million to 780 million dollars thanks to her makeup and clothing brands. The prenuptial agreement guarantees Kim $ 1 million for each year of marriage and she can keep the gifts her husband gave her. It is not clear, however, if the latter also include the 5 million dollars invested in art, the almost 4 million dollars in vehicles and the 3 million and 200 thousand dollars in jewelry.

A net worth of $ 2.1 billion: dividing it shouldn’t be difficult thanks to the prenup. More complicated, if anything, to decide who the real estate, villas, ranches and condominiums will go to. Also, nothing seems to be written about custody of the four children in the prenup, which could cause sparks.

There will be nothing decided yet but the shrewd Kim immediately turned to the most skilled, expensive and reserved wedding lady in Los Angeles: Laura Wasser, who had dealt with Kim’s divorce from NBA basketball player, Kris Humphries. Among the lawyer’s most famous clients are Angelina Jolie, Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, Melanie Griffith, Jennifer Garner, Mel Gibson and – just happened – Johnny Depp.