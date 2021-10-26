Depressed after the attack on Ariana Grande’s concert, she kills herself at 20: Eve’s drama

A fan of Ariana Grande who attended the concert at the Manchester Arena on May 22, 2017 was found dead in her bedroom after suffering from depression and post-traumatic stress disorder followingattack. Parents of Eve Aston, 20, are raising money for her funeral after her father found her dead in her bedroom in Finchfield, Wolverhampton. Although the cause of her death remains unknown, the family said the girl had fought the ghosts of that cursed night. Writing on the GoFundMe page, Eve’s mother Amanda Aston said: “Manchester attack had its weight as Eve was present, however, the strength of Ariana Grande’s music always helped her“. Mom has then described Eve as “loud, funny, beautiful and caring. Everyone she knew always put them in front of herself, she was a selfless person“.

The GoFundMe page has already surpassed the £ 4,500 target, raising £ 5,625 “for her heartbroken family who did not expect to organize her daughter’s funeral since she was only 20 years old“, it is read. Aston told the Birmingham Mail that her daughter had always been “a cheerful soul“ with many friends, but who started suffering from post-traumatic stress after attending the Manchester Arena concert.

“Eve had returned to the place to lay flowers to commemorate the 22 deaths»Said the father. Aston added that Eve had struggled to start work due to depression. In the last weeks “he had lost a lot of weight. We are heartbroken“.

The suicide bomber, Salman Abedi had been defined “a security threat“. One victim’s mother campaigned for the introduction of Martyn’s Law, which requires local authorities and local authorities to have action plans against terrorist attacks.

