A fan of Ariana Grande who attended the concert at the Manchester Arena on May 22, 2017 was found dead in her bedroom after suffering from depression and post-traumatic stress disorder as a result ofattempt. Parents of Eve Aston, 20, are raising money for her funeral after her father found her dead in her bedroom in Finchfield, Wolverhampton. Although the cause of her death remains unknown, the family said that the girl had struggled against the ghosts of that cursed evening. Writing on the GoFundMe page, Eve’s mother, Amanda Aston, said: «The Manchester attack had its weight since Eve was present, however, the strength of Ariana Grande’s music always helped her». The mother then described Eve as «noisy, fun, beautiful and caring. All those who knew mettiva always in front of herself, was an altruistic person».





The GoFundMe page has already surpassed the target of £4,500, raising £5,625 «for her heartbroken family who did not expect to arrange her daughter’s funeral since she was only 20 years old” reads. Aston told the Birmingham Mail that his daughter had always been «a cheerful soul» with many friends, but who began to suffer from post-traumatic stress after attending the Manchester Arena concert.

«Eve had returned to the scene to lay flowers to commemorate the 22 dead” said the father. Aston added that Eve had struggled to start working due to depression. In recent weeks «he had lost a lot of weight. We are heartbroken».

The suicide bomber, Salman Abedi had been called «a security threat». The mother of a victim campaigned for the introduction of Martyn’s law, which requires local places and authorities to have action plans against terrorist attacks.

