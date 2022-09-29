Depressed, Cristiano Ronaldo goes to see a shrink

As he goes through what can probably be considered the toughest moment of his career, Cr7 has asked for help from a pro.

Even though he is considered an internet celebrity, people might not know that Jordan Peterson is actually an accomplished clinical psychologist. He has published articles in the most prestigious medical journals around the world.

The published author has often been seen as a right-wing propagandist, but Cristiano Ronaldo has found his books very useful. After reading one of them, the Manchester United striker decided to invite him to his home in Manchester during Peterson’s visit to the UK. About two weeks ago, Ronaldo posted an Instagram photo of himself with Peterson, with no further context in the post.

Jordan was just a guest on Piers Morgan’s show and he was asked by the British presenter about his visit to Ronaldo. During the chat, Piers revealed that Cristiano had undergone therapy and seemed in much better shape after meeting Jordan. But Peterson revealed many more details about their meeting. Here’s what Jordan told Piers Morgan during their interview: “That’s what happens when you hang out with outcasts like me. He invited me over to see him.

“He had had some problems in his life a few months ago and a friend of his sent him some of my videos and he said he had watched them. Then he read one of my books and found it helpful he wanted to talk I went to his house and we talked for about two hours he showed me all his gear to stay in top shape we talked about his businesses we mostly talked about what he wanted for the future and some of the obstacles he encounters.”