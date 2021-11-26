Business

Depressed trend for Milan and the other European stock exchanges

Zach Shipman
(Teleborsa) – Difficult session for Piazza Affari, which trades in sharp decline, in agreement with the other continental lists, which suffer substantial losses. The US lists, meanwhile, show a very bad performance, with theS & P-500, which sinks by 1.65%.

Plus sign forEuro / US dollar, which shows an increase of 0.77%. Slight increase forgold, which shows an increase of 0.56%. Oil (Light Sweet Crude Oil) collapsed by 7.33%, falling as low as $ 72.36 per barrel.

On parity it spread, which remains at +128 basis points, with the yield on the ten-year BTP standing at 0.92%.

Among the main European stock exchanges dramatic sitting for Frankfurt, which collapsed by 3.37%, significant losses for London, down 3.06%, and in apnea Paris, which fell by 3.89%.

Black day for the Milan Stock Exchange, which sinks with a drop of 3.50%; along the same line, the FTSE Italia All-Share, which continues the session at 28,633 points.

Heavy on FTSE Italia Mid Cap (-2.27%); on the same trend, negative changes for the FTSE Italia Star (-1.13%).

Between best performers of Milan, in evidence DiaSorin (+ 8.57%) e Inwit (+ 1.06%).

The worst performances, however, are recorded on Unicredit, which gets -6.32%.

Thud of Tenaris, which shows a fall of 6.05%.

Letter on Stellantis, which recorded a significant decline of 5.88%.

It slips ENI, with a clear disadvantage of 5.58%.

Between best stocks in the FTSE MidCap, GVS (+ 3.23%) e SOL (+ 2.10%).

The strongest falls, on the other hand, occur on Autogrill, which continues the session with -8.62%.

It sinks Saras, with a fall of 6.33%.

Collapses Tod’s, with a decrease of 5.57%.

In red ENAV, which shows a marked drop of 5.43%.

Between macroeconomic quantities most important:

Friday 11/26/2021
08:45 France: Consumer confidence, monthly (98 points expected; 99 points preceded)
10:00 European Union: M3, annual (7.4% expected; previous 7.4%)

Monday 11/29/2021
10:00 Italy: Production prices, monthly (previous 1.6%)
10:00 Italy: Production prices, annual (previous 13.3%)

Tuesday 30/11/2021
10:00 Italy: GDP, annual (expected 3.8%; previous 17.3%)
10:00 Italy: GDP, quarterly (expected 2.6%; previous 2.7%)
11:00 am European Union: Consumption prices, monthly (previous 0.8%).

(Teleborsa) 26-11-2021 16:00

