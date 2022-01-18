Depressed trend for Milan and the other European stock exchanges

(Teleborsa) –, which trades in sharp decline, in agreement with the other continental lists, which suffer substantial losses.

L’Euro / US dollar the session continues at the levels of the day before, reporting a variation equal to -0.03%. L’Gold the session continues just below par, with a drop of 0.20%. Positive session for oil (Light Sweet Crude Oil), which shows a gain of 1.22%.

Small step to the top of the spread, which reaches +137 basis points, showing an increase of 1 basis points, with the yield of the 10-year BTP equal to 1.31%.

Among the main European stock exchanges under pressure Frankfurt, with a sharp decline of 1.16%, thoughtful London, with a fractional decline of 0.66%, and suffers Paris, which shows a loss of 1.16%.

A “no” day for the Italian stock exchange, down 1.08% on FTSE MIB; on the same line, a bad day for the FTSE Italia All-Share, which continues the session at 29,847 points, down 1.14%.

In sharp decline the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (-1.7%); on the same trend, heavy the FTSE Italia Star (-1.51%).

Pink sweater among the stocks of the FTSE MIB to show good earnings, Tenaris gets + 0.81%.

The strongest falls, on the other hand, occur on Moncler, which continues the session with -2.49%.

Prey of the sellers Banca Generali, with a decrease of 2.49%.

Bad performance for Prysmian, which recorded a decline of 2.48%.

Black session for Exor, which leaves a loss of 2.16% on the table.

All the mid-cap stocks in Piazza Affari are under par.

The strongest sales show up on Tod’s, which continues trading at -3.90%.

Sales focus on Banca Ifis, which suffers a 3.14% decline.

In free fall Brunello Cucinelli, which sinks by 3.06%.

Heavy El.En, which marks a drop of -3.03 percentage points.

Between macroeconomic variables heavier:

Tuesday 18/01/2022

05:30 Japan: Industrial production, monthly (expected 7.2%; previous 1.8%)

08:00 United Kingdom: Unemployment rate (expected 4.2%; previous 4.2%)

08:00 United Kingdom: Unemployment Claims (Expected -38.6K Units; Previously -49.8K Units)

11:00 am Germany: ZEW index (expected 32 points; preceding 29.9 points)

14:30 USE: Empire State Index (expected 25.7 points; preceded 31.9 points)

4:00 pm USE: NAHB Index (84 points expected; preceding 84 points)

Wednesday 19/01/2022

08:00 Germany: Consumer prices, yearly (5.3% expected; 5.2% before).

(Teleborsa) 18-01-2022 09:30