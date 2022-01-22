Depressed trend for Milan and the other European stock exchanges

(Teleborsa) –, which trades in sharp decline, in agreement with the other continental lists, which suffer substantial losses. While the US market shows a red trend.

L’Euro / US dollar shows a timid gain, with a progress of 0.32%. L’Gold it is essentially stable at $ 1,840.4 per ounce. Negative day for oil (Light Sweet Crude Oil), which continues trading at $ 84.41 per barrel, down 1.33%.

Increase it a little spread, which rises to +138 basis points, with a slight increase of 2 basis points, with the yield of the 10-year BTP equal to 1.27%.

Among the Euroland indices thud of Frankfurt, which shows a 2.45% drop, suffers London, which shows a loss of 1.41%, and letter on Paris, which records a significant decline of 1.92%.

Piazza Affari, with the FTSE MIB which accuses a decrease of 2.20%; on the same line, deep red for the FTSE Italia All-Share, which falls back to 29,392 points, a sharp decrease of 2.20%.

In sharp decline the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (-2.3%); on the same line, heavy the FTSE Italia Star (-2.67%).

In this bad day for the Milan Stock Exchange, no Blue Chip scores a positive performance.

The strongest sales show up on Prysmian, which continues trading at -4.51%.

It sinks Amplifon, with a decline of 4.19%.

Collapses Tenaris, with a decrease of 4.09%.

Sales hands on Stellantis, which suffers a decrease of 4.01%.

Sole performer among the shares of the FTSE MidCap is Caltagirone SpA, which achieves an increase of 2.56%.

The strongest falls, on the other hand, occur on Saint Lawrence, which continues the session with -4.94%.

Bad performance for GVS, which recorded a decline of 4.28%.

Black session for Carel Industries, which leaves a loss of 3.98% on the table.

In free fall Biesse, which sinks by 3.98%.

(Teleborsa) 21-01-2022 16:00