Depressed trend for Milan and the other European stock exchanges

(Teleborsa) – Difficult session for Piazza Affari, which trades in sharp decline, in agreement with the other continental lists, which suffer substantial losses.

No significant change for theEuro / US dollar, which trades on the eve of 1.126. L’Gold it is essentially stable at $ 1,804.5 an ounce. Negative day for oil (Light Sweet Crude Oil), which continues trading at $ 75.85 per barrel, down 1.17%.

The Spread it worsened, reaching +126 basis points, with an increase of 5 basis points compared to the previous value, with the yield of the ten-year BTP equal to 0.94%.

Among the Euroland indices prey of the sellers Frankfurt, with a decrease of 1.30%, a small loss for London, which trades with a -0.53%, and are focused on sales Paris, which suffers a decline of 1.24%.

A rain of sales on the Milanese price list, which trades with a heavy decline of 1.53%; on the same line, a day to forget for the FTSE Italia All-Share, which falls back to 29,502 points, retracing by 1.53%.

The FTSE Italia Mid Cap (-1.65%); on the same trend, the very bad FTSE Italia Star (-2.21%).

Between best performers of Milan, in evidence Telecom Italia (+ 3.15%) e Leonardo (+ 0.77%).

The strongest sales, on the other hand, show up on STMicroelectronics, which continues trading at -3.24%.

Dramatic sitting for Moncler, which collapsed by 3.03%.

Sensitive losses for Amplifon, down 3.01%.

Breathless Interpump, which fell by 2.89%.

Very bad sitting for all titles in the FTSE MidCap.

The strongest sales show up on Juventus, which continues trading at -8.45%.

Thud of Sesa, which shows a drop of 4.63%.

Letter on Illimity Bank, which records a significant decline of 4.07%.

It sinks Reply, with a fall of 4.06%.

Among macroeconomic appointments which will have the greatest influence on market trends:

Tuesday 11/23/2021
10:00 European Union: Manufacturing PMI (expected 57.3 points; preceding 58.3 points)
10:00 European Union: Composite PMI (expected 53.2 points; preceding 54.2 points)
10:00 European Union: PMI services (expected 53.5 points; preceding 54.6 points)
15:45 USA: Manufacturing PMI (expected 59 points; preceding 58.4 points)
15:45 USA: PMI services (expected 59 points; previous 58.7 points)

Wednesday 24/11/2021
02:30 Japan: Manufacturing PMI (preceding 53.2 points)
10:00 Germany: IFO index (96.7 points expected; preceding 97.7 points).

(Teleborsa) 23-11-2021 09:30

