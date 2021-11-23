Depressed trend for Milan and the other European stock exchanges

(Teleborsa) –, which trades in sharp decline, in agreement with the other continental lists, which suffer substantial losses.

No significant change for theEuro / US dollar, which trades on the eve of 1.126. L’Gold it is essentially stable at $ 1,804.5 an ounce. Negative day for oil (Light Sweet Crude Oil), which continues trading at $ 75.85 per barrel, down 1.17%.

The Spread it worsened, reaching +126 basis points, with an increase of 5 basis points compared to the previous value, with the yield of the ten-year BTP equal to 0.94%.

Among the Euroland indices prey of the sellers Frankfurt, with a decrease of 1.30%, a small loss for London, which trades with a -0.53%, and are focused on sales Paris, which suffers a decline of 1.24%.

A rain of sales on the Milanese price list, which trades with a heavy decline of 1.53%; on the same line, a day to forget for the FTSE Italia All-Share, which falls back to 29,502 points, retracing by 1.53%.

The FTSE Italia Mid Cap (-1.65%); on the same trend, the very bad FTSE Italia Star (-2.21%).

Between best performers of Milan, in evidence Telecom Italia (+ 3.15%) e Leonardo (+ 0.77%).

The strongest sales, on the other hand, show up on STMicroelectronics, which continues trading at -3.24%.

Dramatic sitting for Moncler, which collapsed by 3.03%.

Sensitive losses for Amplifon, down 3.01%.

Breathless Interpump, which fell by 2.89%.

Very bad sitting for all titles in the FTSE MidCap.

The strongest sales show up on Juventus, which continues trading at -8.45%.

Thud of Sesa, which shows a drop of 4.63%.

Letter on Illimity Bank, which records a significant decline of 4.07%.

It sinks Reply, with a fall of 4.06%.

Among macroeconomic appointments which will have the greatest influence on market trends:

Tuesday 11/23/2021

10:00 European Union: Manufacturing PMI (expected 57.3 points; preceding 58.3 points)

10:00 European Union: Composite PMI (expected 53.2 points; preceding 54.2 points)

10:00 European Union: PMI services (expected 53.5 points; preceding 54.6 points)

15:45 USA: Manufacturing PMI (expected 59 points; preceding 58.4 points)

15:45 USA: PMI services (expected 59 points; previous 58.7 points)

Wednesday 24/11/2021

02:30 Japan: Manufacturing PMI (preceding 53.2 points)

10:00 Germany: IFO index (96.7 points expected; preceding 97.7 points).

