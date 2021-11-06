Depression and autumn sickness: what it takes to get better

Lto depression it has a thousand shades and ways of presenting itself, at any age, and should never be underestimated. Early intervention with psychotherapy and ad hoc drugs prescribed by specialist can save the life quality of those who suffer from it and those who live next to them. As he remembers Wave Foundation, National Observatory on Women’s and Gender Health, in Italy depressive symptoms affect about 3.5 million patients, of which 1.3 million with major depressive disorder, with one intercourse 2: 1 woman / man. In addition, following the pandemic i depressive symptoms yes they are overall quintupled in our country. We urgently need to take care of the people who suffer from it, with effective tools that act quickly.

Depression, the leading cause of disability

After decades in which it was belittled defining it as a “nervous breakdown” to be treated with “tranquilizers and rest, maybe a trip”, today it is considered the leading cause of disability globally and ahealth and social emergency. The World Health Organization predicted that in 2030 the impact of mental illness in the world would exceed that of cardiovascular diseases, but today the depression is already the number one cause of disability (Friedrich, 2017) and according to many estimates the Covid-19 pandemic is further increasing its incidence also due to the ongoing health and economic crisis (The Lancet infectious disease, 2020).

The Recommendations of the Onda Foundation against depression

A concrete solution for those suffering from depression comes from Wave Foundation, who devised the Stargate project addressed to mental health workers and sent to central and regional institutions. It is a tool designed to meet the needs of health professionals to work in an integrated, coordinated and timely manner on the path of the patient with depression, but also dedicated to non-professionals in order to improve awareness of the disease and its possibility of cure. The initiative, carried out in collaboration with Janssen, a pharmaceutical company of the Johnson & Johnson Group, published the “National recommendations for the management of patients with depression”. The document collects the indications shared at national level to favor one early, appropriate and homogeneous care throughout the national territory of patients with depression.

The motion on depression in the Chamber of Deputies

At the same time as the Onda Foundation project, in October the motion on depression was unanimously approved in the Chamber of Deputies.

«With the COVID 19 pandemic, this pathology has unfortunately also heavily involved teenagers. The Parliament cannot remain inert. This is why the Motion drawn up in collaboration with Onda, presented at my first signature and unanimously approved yesterday in the Chamber of Deputies, which aims to light a beacon on these patients, is very topical.

They are indispensable greater economic investments to enhance the network of local and specialist services, increase the search And facilitate access to treatment throughout the Italian territory. It is essential to raise everyone’s awareness of this pathology. One concept must be clear, the depression can be prevented, diagnosed, caught early and naturally cured», Comments Hon. Rossana Boldi, Vice President of the XII Social Affairs Commission, Chamber of Deputies.

Women suffer twice as much as men

In the text of the Recommendations of the Onda Foundation it is clear that women are also a risk factor.

«The prevalence of depression is double in women, where often appears earlier. Often they are accompanied by a painting of more severe symptoms and also to other mental disorders such as anxiety, sleep and eating disorders.

They certainly play a role female hormones, which make especially at risk the moments of transition such as puberty, pregnancy and puerperium, climacteric and menopause. But also lifestyles and the change in their role in society. And then to physical and emotional stress, reconciling increasing workloads with the role of main caregiver ».

Adolescents and the elderly among the most affected

“Depression grows rapidly, more than 20 percent in 11 years, always with a predominance of gender. To be most affected are adolescents, as per UNICEF appeal, e seniors, according to ISS data, with a significant negative impact on cognition », explains Claudio Mencacci, President of SINPF, Italian Society of Neuropsychopharmacology.

Chronic depression in 40% of cases

«The suffering increases, but still few reach the appropriate treatment quickly. The delay in diagnosis, inadequate medical and / or psychotherapeutic treatments facilitate the 40 percent of cases the onset of a chronic condition (first chronic disease in Europe) which impacts on quality and quantity of life. Only an early and rapid multidisciplinary approach will be able to answer the many unmet needs. The national recommendations that are now being shared are an important tool for an appropriate and homogeneous care in the territory of patients with depression ”, adds Mencacci.

Receive news and updates

on the latest

beauty trends

directly in your mail

Online psychotherapy, a help for everyone

Therapeutic support is essential to better manage depressive attacks or support chronic depression. Telemedicine services, which have had a boom with the Covid-19 pandemic, are very useful for maintaining an ongoing relationship between the patient and their specialist (treating doctor, psychologist / psychotherapist, psychiatrist). It also ensures better therapeutic continuity because the sessions can be carried out from home or in a secluded place at work. In the Recommendations of the Onda Foundation it is also specified that “it is essential to ensure that even the most fragile segments of the population due to disadvantaged socio-economic or cultural conditions can access services mental health and treatment for depression, which can impact them with particular violence “.

iO Donna © REPRODUCTION RESERVED