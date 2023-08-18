Depression and Suicide: “They Didn’t Warn Us About the Side Effects of Antidepressants”

caption, Dylan Stallone’s mother says she was not warned about the possible side effects of an antidepressant prescribed to the teen.

Antidepressant medications are the most commonly prescribed medications for mental disorders such as depression and anxiety.

But these drugs are also prescribed for many other conditions such as insomnia, pain, migraine and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

For example, in the United States, 13% of adults 18 years of age or older take antidepressants, according to statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in that country.

According to the last census of 2021, this percentage has reached 14.7% in the United Kingdom.

But in a BBC documentary, ‘Are my antidepressants worth it?’, many young people or their families say they were not given enough advice or information about the possible side-effects of the antidepressants prescribed to them.

Dylan Stallone was a teenager when he began receiving treatment for body dysmorphia and depression.

His mother Seonaid told BBC correspondent Anton Ferry, “He struggled with the way he looked, the way he felt about himself.”

“He was extremely anxious, and he would become physically ill. He couldn’t leave the house.”

Dylan was prescribed the antidepressant fluoxetine at age 16, but when he turned 18, His medication was changed to sertraline.

Two months after changing his prescription, Dylan committed suicide.

caption, Seonaid Stallone.

alcohol and suicide

Dylan’s mother, Seonaid Stallone, says no one warned her to be careful when the medication was changed possible side effects.

She told the BBC that she attended the appointment with her son and had not been told that the new medicine could make him feel worse before he got better.

And despite UK health guidelines that it’s best to avoid alcohol when starting sertraline, and the leaflet inside the box saying so, Seonaid says Dylan was told it was fine to drink alcohol while taking the new antidepressant.

The woman reports that her son had consumed “a large amount” of alcohol the night before he took his own life in 2015.

remember that dialing did not express suicidal thoughts before starting sertraline.

caption, Two months after discontinuing antidepressants, Dylan committed suicide at age 18.

The private clinic where Dylan was treated told the BBC it was “deeply saddened” by his death and offered condolences to his family.

“While we are not in a position to comment on any individual treatment, our clinical team would certainly be happy to meet with Ms Stallone if she still has any concerns that she would like to discuss,” he added.

The efficacy of antidepressants in children under the age of 18 is still not fully known and in many countries, such as the United States and the United Kingdom, only one or two drugs in this group are prescribed, including fluoxetine (Prozac). is included.

However, upon reaching the age of 18, they can prescribe any anti-depressant, As happened with Dylan.

There is some evidence from clinical trials that suggests that taking these drugs increases the risk of suicide in people aged 18 to 24 years.

Better understanding

The physical and mental side effects of antidepressants can range from headache and mental confusion to more serious side effects such as decreased sexual function and suicidal thoughts.

Bernadka Dubica, professor of child and adolescent psychiatry at England’s University of Hull, says that whenever a patient is prescribed antidepressants, regardless of age, there should be a discussion about the side effects of these drugs.

“The data shows that by the age of 25, one in 50 young people taking an antidepressant may experience suicidal thoughts and an increase in thoughts of suicide in the first few weeks after taking an antidepressant,” he told the BBC.

Sionaid believes that as rates of antidepressant prescriptions rise, better research and a better understanding of their side effects could save lives.

The BBC spoke to more than 100 people who have used or are using antidepressants, all of whom reported side-effects of some sort.

caption, It is believed that more research and a better understanding of the side effects of antidepressants are needed.

For some people, antidepressants have had an effect. Deep and negative effect on your sex life.

depression and sex

Connor, who spoke to us under a pseudonym to protect his identity, told the BBC how the drugs had affected his body.

When he was 30, he started taking sertraline. He now suffers from PSSD, or post-SSRI sexual dysfunction.

An SSRI, or selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor, is a class of antidepressant that includes sertraline and most of the antidepressants currently taken.

Connor explains that within 24 hours after his first pill, his sex drive disappeared, which was accompanied by extreme physical symptoms.

twelve months after discontinuing antidepressants, These symptoms persist, he says.

“I still have numbness in my genitals,” he says. “I’m basically asexual. I’m not attracted to the opposite sex.”

“When I considered myself a depressed person, my sex life was much healthier.”

Connor is one of more than 1,000 people who are part of the PSSD Network, an online community started to spread awareness of the condition, which is currently not recognized by the UK’s NHS.

According to Connor, antidepressants “completely destroyed my life.”

Dr. Davis points out that sexual difficulties are common with antidepressants.

“We know that one in two people with depression will have some difficulty with sex,” he said.

“But there is also evidence that eight out of 10 people experience sexual difficulties with antidepressants.”

However, there is a risk of side effects for some It’s worth it for the positive effects of antidepressants.

“He saved my life”

caption, Elliot Brown says antidepressants saved his life.

Elliot Brown, a London comedian, has been taking antidepressants periodically since the age of 16.

One of its side effects is low libido. In terms of sexual desire, when i leave them it’s too much“, Account.

“Your potential partner may think I don’t find them attractive enough. This is the time to be honest.”

He says that whatever side effects he experienced, what he got from the drugs was worthwhile and it saved his life.

“I don’t think I’d be here without them,” Elliott says.

“I think it’s more important to be here and be with my loved ones than to have sex occasionally or, for me, very rarely.”