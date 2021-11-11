Deputies on mission get drunk while flying, “a wheelchair is needed for one of them”

They had been chosen to represent the British Parliament during a troop visit to Gibraltar, but their journey ended in the center of the blizzard after it was discovered that they would get drunk on the flight to overseas territory, to the point that one of they would be taken to the military bus on which she would have to board a wheelchair as “unable to understand and want because of drinking”, and then she would be taken to the hotel “for her own safety”.

The other two politicians indicted instead would have “raised a fuss” because when they were asked for the vaccination passport by the employees of the arrival airport, forcing military personnel to intervene to calm them down. A retired lieutenant colonel and a major on duty were supposed to act as “caregivers” to the three deputies, who according to the allegations, leaked in the press, had been drinking before and during the entire duration of the flight.

The indicted politicians, who were part of a group of 15 MPs selected to visit the troops on Armistice Day, are Charlotte Nichols, a deputy from the Labor Party, David Linden And Drew Hendry, both of the Scottish National Party (SNP).

Ben Wallace, the Secretary of State for Defense, said the deputies showed “a lack of respect for the work of our Armed Forces” and risked “undermining respect for Parliament”. Wallace contacted Labor and the SNP to express his “disappointment” at the behavior of politicians, who have “put military personnel in a difficult position”.

All three deputies said they were not drunk on the flight, but did not deny that they had been drinking, the BBC said. Linden defended himself by saying he was “incredibly disappointed” by what he called a “bizarre smear campaign by the Tories”, the British conservatives, while Hendry accused them of spreading “false claims”. According to an SNP spokesperson: “Instead of trying to divert attention from the Tory corruption scandal sweeping Westminster, Ben Wallace should apologize for his role in it, including the vote to get out of trouble. Owen Paterson “, accused of having made the interests of two companies he works for in the House.