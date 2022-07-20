Deputies would modify the Domain Extinction Bill

Santo Domingo, DR.

The president of the Chamber of Deputies, Alfredo Pacheco, announced that they will try to reach a consensus with all the blocks that make up that legislative body a series of modifications for the project of law of Extinction of Domain.

Pacheco said they have collected all the complaints and problems raised by legislators and society in general on the bill, which will be debated among the deputies.

During the reading of the report of this piece of legislation, Pacheco briefly paused his knowledge to announce the introduction of possible modifications.

“Each House has the right to review. Despite the good will we have, for tomorrow we are going to consult with different benches, we are going to put in a group of modifications that require consensus”, announced the president of the Chamber of Deputies.

In essence, Pacheco stressed that the changes revolve around the presumption of innocence since the bundle of evidence must be presented by the court.

“We want to substantially improve all the problems that have been pointed out about this law,” he said.

The president of the Chamber of Deputies indicated that this Tuesday they will finish the reading of the Domain Forfeiture Bill and tomorrow they will debate this initiative.