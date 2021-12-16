deputy Manolas, announcement by the president

The latest news of the transfer market on Napoli with Cristiano Giuntoli at work to formalize Manolas’ replacement who is moving to Olympiacos. The player is ready to be made official by the Greek club.

Calciomercato Napoli: substitute Manolas, the news arrives

De Laurentiis’ Napoli has almost never given up a player in their history without already having the substitute in hand. This is why the fans of the Naples now await the replacement of Manolas who is signing with Olympiacos in these hours. It is possible that Napoli go to a young profile and the same radio kiss kiss Napoli today announced that Giuntoli is at work for a super hit. In the sights of the Naples to replace Manolas there are Uduokhai, Senesi, Casale, Neuhaus, Nikolaou and others like Bremer and not only. Meanwhile, the president’s announcement arrives on the latter.

All the news on the transfer market and on Napoli

transfer market naples manolas

Naples: Bremer replacing Manolas, the announcement of Cairo

“Bremer away in January? I have absolutely not talked to any club, he is our player and will stay with us until the end of the season. “. This is the announcement of Urbano Cairo of Turin on Bremer’s transfer in January, with Napoli which is probably betting on something else. The club will sell Manolas for less than 5 million and it is unlikely that a replacement will arrive for a large sum.