World

Deputy Muroni: “What happened to the Ministry of Ecological Transition and Cingolani? His policy is that of Eni”

Photo of James Reno James Reno5 hours ago
0 25 1 minute read

“With this finance law we deputies of Let’s do Eco we have two enormous problems: one of method and the other of merit. We are in the midst of a pandemic, we have been asked for responsibility by the Head of State and, despite the political path of many of us and the personal and electoral interest, we have voted to trust Draghi government. But now the mark has passed: not only are we al de facto single chamber, this budget is exclusively of the executive and has marginalized the Parliament. Democracy must always be defended. We at FaciamoEco do not intend to stop carrying out our task with discipline and honor, as required by the Constitution, therefore we do not vote on this budget but we leave the Chamber“. Thus the deputy Rossella Muroni, speaking in the Chamber in the Chamber in an explanation of vote on the maneuver, also announcing a motion of no confidence in the minister Roberto Cingolani. “I tell Minister Cingolani that he should leave the Mite not because he has finished his task, but because he has shown that he does not know how to do it,” he adds.

Support ilfattoquotidiano.it: never as in this moment do we need you

In these difficult and extraordinary times, it is essential to guarantee quality information. For us at ilfattoquotidiano.it the only masters are the readers. Unlike others, we want to offer journalism that is open to all, without paywalls. Your contribution is essential to allow us to do this. Become a supporter too

Thank you,
Peter Gomez

ilFattoquotidiano.it

Support now

Payments available

Previous article

Camphor in La7: “It is painful that nothing has been done for schools and transport. Dragons? His ‘miracle’ didn’t happen “

next

Next article

Budget Law, Brothers of Italy protest outside Montecitorio: “We are sending a letter of complaint to Mattarella. The maneuver was not discussed “

next

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno5 hours ago
0 25 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Omicron scares the UK, Boris Johson’s plan B: “Green Pass, smart working and masks”

3 weeks ago

War of spies in Berlin. Russian undercover falls from skyscraper

November 6, 2021

what Nuzzi pulls out of his jacket – Libero Quotidiano

4 weeks ago

Here is the new liturgical rite for instituting catechists

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button