Deputy Muroni: “What happened to the Ministry of Ecological Transition and Cingolani? His policy is that of Eni”

“With this finance law we deputies of Let’s do Eco we have two enormous problems: one of method and the other of merit. We are in the midst of a pandemic, we have been asked for responsibility by the Head of State and, despite the political path of many of us and the personal and electoral interest, we have voted to trust Draghi government. But now the mark has passed: not only are we al de facto single chamber, this budget is exclusively of the executive and has marginalized the Parliament. Democracy must always be defended. We at FaciamoEco do not intend to stop carrying out our task with discipline and honor, as required by the Constitution, therefore we do not vote on this budget but we leave the Chamber“. Thus the deputy Rossella Muroni, speaking in the Chamber in the Chamber in an explanation of vote on the maneuver, also announcing a motion of no confidence in the minister Roberto Cingolani. “I tell Minister Cingolani that he should leave the Mite not because he has finished his task, but because he has shown that he does not know how to do it,” he adds.

