Deputy presents a bill that creates an aid fund for Dominicans abroad

Servia Iris Familia, deputy of the number one constituency of the Dominican Community Abroad for the Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM), presented a bill to the Chamber of Deputies that seeks create a relief fund for Dominicans residing abroad.

“This fund is going to fill a void that has always existed in that hard-working community and that contributes so much to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product,” said the congresswoman.

According to Familia, this fund would be sustained by subtracting 1% of the tax that the State charges remittance companies.

“The remittances represent a flow of money coming into the country from abroad (…) with the tax paid by remittance companies, we want 1% of that amount to be allocated to that fund,” said the Overseas deputy, when interviewed this Tuesday morning on the “Matinal” television show. which is broadcast daily on Telemicro, Channel 5.

The legislator specified that with this law she also intends to eliminate the stigma that exists on the Dominican diaspora.

“People have the concept that everyone who lives in the United States has their problem solved and that is not the case”, he explained.

“There we are also vulnerable to many situations, for example, there are many people who leave here and are undocumented, these people have to carry certain conditions for a long time that do not allow them to access the benefits that residents enjoy,” he added.

According to what was stated by the deputy, this bill was deposited on June 27 and it establishes that all those people who have been affected by catastrophes, situations of extreme economic or health decline will be qualified to opt for the fund.

This proposed ordinance It has not yet been known by any of the chambers of the National Congress. However, the legislator expressed that she is very committed to the initiative and will fight for it to be taken into account for approval.