Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine calls on Apple, Google and Microsoft

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, through his Twitter account, made a request to Apple and Google, two of the most powerful companies in the global sphere.

Fedorov confirmed that eight Russian cruise missiles hit Vinnytsia, a city of about 370,000 inhabitants, located in the center of Ukraine. After confirming the Russian attack, the deputy prime minister addressed Tim Cook, an American businessman, engineer and computer scientist, currently CEO of Apple, and Sundar Pichai, an Indian-American computer scientist who is the current CEO of Google. Fedorov prompted these big businessmen to block access to the App Store and Google Play from Russia as a call to do more for peace.

“@Apple @Google An hour ago eight Russian cruise missiles struck Vinnytsia, a peaceful city in the very center of Ukraine. @tim_cook @sundarpichai You can do more for peace: block access to @AppStore and @GooglePlay from Russia!” she wrote.

The deputy minister made another call on this occasion to the US IT president and creator of Microsoft, Bill Gates. On this occasion, Fedorov called for blocking access to Azure, Skype, GitHub from Russia.

“During 10 days of war, the UR fired more than 400 cruise missiles on the UAE – kindergartens, hospitals and residential buildings were destroyed. @Microsoft @BillGates @satyanadella please help stop this-block access to Azure, Skype, GitHub from Russia,” he stated.

During 10 days of the war RU fired more than 400 cruise missiles on UA ​​– kindergartens, hospitals and residential buildings were destroyed. @Microsoft @BillGates @satyanadella please help to stop this – block access to Azure, Skype, GitHub from Russia. — Mykhailo Fedorov (@FedorovMykhailo) March 6, 2022

What has Ukraine asked the international community to stop the Russian invasion?

On February 28, the Ukrainian deputy prime minister posted through his Twitter account thanking Elon Musk for the help he is giving his country. “Thank you, Elon Musk”, was Fedorov’s message on his social networks, with the image of the stations so that Ukraine can have internet service.

“The first batch of hardware of the Starlink satellite has reached Ukraine! Thanks to Elon Musk and all the partners of Free Ukraine! We continue to fight on all fronts,” said the Ukrainian deputy prime minister, in words collected by the Twitter account @With__Ukraine.

The arrival of these aids comes after the message that Mykhailo Fedorov sent to Elon Musk last week, requesting technological services for his country, which has been suffering from the military invasion of Russia since last Thursday, February 24.

Zelensky asked Western countries to send planes to Ukraine

The president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, warned last Thursday, March 3, that if his country disappears, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia “will be next” for Russia.

“If we are no longer here, then, God forbid, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia will be next,” Zelensky told a news conference. The countries mentioned by the Ukrainian president are part of NATO, which means that if Russia invades one of them, the entire Alliance will go to war.

The bombing continues to have a constant presence in Ukrainian territory, damaging the country’s infrastructure. – Photo: AFP / Daphne Rousseau

In addition, Zelensky asked Western countries to send planes to Ukraine in case they do not want to establish a no-fly zone in the country. “If you don’t have the power to close the skies (the no-fly zone), then give us more planes.”he asserted.

At the end of a meeting held in the city of Brussels, with the participation of all the foreign ministers or foreign ministers of the member countries of the North Atlantic Organization, NATOits general secretary, the Norwegian Jens Stoltenberg, delivered a statement to the media in which he revealed some parts of the meeting and the decisions issued there regarding Ukraine.

Within what was communicated by Stoltenberg, NATO’s decision to not to have aircraft of their forces conducting overflights over Ukrainian territory, closing the door to a request raised in recent days by the Government of that country for the establishment of a ‘no fly zone’to serve as a deterrent against further bombing by Russian forces.

“We must not have planes over Ukraine’s airspace, nor NATO troops on Ukraine’s territory,” warned the NATO secretary, at the end of the meeting agreed on last Tuesday, which was held in person in Belgium. in which the position that the organization has had up to now regarding its decision not to intervene militarily to defend Ukraine from the Russian invasion was ratified.

