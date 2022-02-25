Deputy proposes to investigate Roman Abramovich and prevent him from being the owner of Chelsea

The outbreak of war between Ukraine and Russia has prompted a request to requisition his assets in England, due to past incidents

The relationship between the Russian businessman Roman Abramovich and the United Kingdom lives its most tense moment, with the war between Russia and Ukraine open, and with the request in Parliament, by a Labor MP, to investigate him and seize his assets in the country and prevent him from continuing to own the Chelsea.

The outbreak of war between Russia and Ukraine It has been the last straw for Abramovich, who has had problems with the United Kingdom since four years ago, when he stopped using his visa as an investor, due to the deterioration of relations between the British country and Russia for the Salisbury incident, in which a double agent who had worked for MI6 was poisoned along with his daughter.

Abramovich then began to use an Israeli passport to be able to travel to the United Kingdom, but he has done it much less frequently than before, when it was usual to see him every week in the stands at Stamford Bridge. Since 2018, he has only visited the field of his team once. It was last November and on the occasion of a family trip, although this has not prevented him from being with the team that he bought in 2003 on its most important nights. He did not miss the final of the Champions League in Porto, nor to the final of the Club World Cup in Abu Dhabi. Under his command, the Chelsea he has won it all.

Roman Abramovich / Cesar Azpilicueta Getty

But that hasn’t given him immunity in the United Kingdom and Chris Bryant, Labor MP, in his appearance this Thursday in the Commons, unveiled a document from the Ministry of the Interior in 2019 in which it was reported that Abramovich is being targeted for his ties to the Russian state.

“Abramovich continues to be a matter of interest to the country due to its links with Russia and for his association with corrupt activities,” Bryant said, reading the aforementioned document. “An example of this is that he admitted in court to having paid for political influence. The Government is focused on ensuring that those individuals who are related to illicit financing and criminal activities cannot settle in the United Kingdomand we will use all our tools, including immigration law, to prevent it,” the deputy read.

Bryan stressed that it has been almost three years since this report was written and “barely anything has been done.” “Should Abramovich still have a football club in this country? Shouldn’t we be thinking about seizing his assets and making sure that people who have had the same visa as him don’t engage in criminal activity?” he added.

Among the possessions Abramovich has in the United Kingdom, highlights a mansion valued at more than 135 million euros in central London. His total fortune exceeds 9,000 million euros and his greatest strength is the steel company Evraz, which is listed on the London and whose shares have fallen 30% this Thursday by the war Come in Russia and Ukraine.

Abramovich has always defended himself against accusations that link him closely to the president of Russia, Vladimir Putin.