Deputy Soraya Suárez asks officials to connect the “brain to the tongue”

The deputy of the province of Santiago for the Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM), Soraya Suárez, joined this Wednesday in the criticism against Mrs. Ángela María Peña, adviser to the Government in matters of communication, for denigrating members of the press.

Through her Twitter account, the pro-government legislator stated: “The connection of an official and his government is fundamental. Some of them must also be asked to connect the brain to the tongue!!! It is not possible that they cause so many situations to the president!”

The reaction of the secretary of the management firm of the Chamber of Deputies comes after criticism from Mrs. Ángela María Peña, who stated that there were “many ugly and poorly dressed people” on television.

Recently, the deputy of the National District for the Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM) Eliazer Matos (Elías), requested the officials of the current administration of the Government, to be “careful”, since he sees some “passing with deification”.

“It is sad and embarrassing that a professional disqualifies collaborators and communication and press workers for beauty and rags. Misguided and otherwise lack of empathy with him message from Pte @luisabinader and his type of government. Get in tune lady !!!”, Suárez published in another tweet.