Deputy with the newborn “expelled” from Parliament. The colleague: “Leave him at home”





British Labor MP, now new mother, Stella Creasy – Ansa

Westminster is not a place for babies. So not even for deputies with babies to breastfeed. This is the summary of the unusual parliamentary news that saw the protagonist of Labor Stella Creasy, 44, who after having presented herself to a debate in the municipalities with little Pip, just 13 weeks old, was sent a notice of recall from the Chamber administration: “If accompanied by a child, she cannot sit on the bench in the classroom”, nor participate in debates.

It is not the first time that Creasy took her children with her “to work” on Tuesday. Several times he had already done so with his eldest daughter, Hettie, as indeed other deputies used to do until recently.

However, the authorities guaranteeing Parliament’s code of conduct reported that, in September, the regulation was revised in a restrictive key, it seems, for safety reasons. Topic out of tune in the country always attentive to issues, such as the wage difference between men and women, relating to gender equality. The improper access of the parliamentarian, among other things, did not concern the main room but a secondary room generally used to complete the work. “In the mother of all Parliaments – commented the Labor Party – mothers must not be seen or heard”.

The incident was even more pungent: in Westminster, meanwhile, “there are still no rules on the use of masks against Covid”.

The low point of the debate was reached when Conservative MP Scott Benton attacked her colleague, pointing out that, like all working parents do, she could have left the baby at home with someone to look after him. “What makes you so special?” wrote in a tweet.

The speaker of the House, Lindsay Hoyle, intervened to placate the spirits, who made it known that he had asked for the revision of the rules which, however, “change over time”. It is “extremely important – he reiterated – that parents of babies and small children can participate fully in the work of the Municipalities”.

Creasy has been involved for some time in a campaign, “This mother votes”, aimed at bringing women who are also mothers closer to politics. In particular, it fights against the difference in treatment, passed with a law at the beginning of the year, between ministers and deputies on maternity or paternity leave. In short, the budget made available to the latter to hire employees during their absence is not the same.

Downing Street reiterated Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s desire to make Parliament an increasingly “family-friendly” place, recalling the progress made in recent years, such as the so-called “proxy vote”. Approved in 2019, this mechanism provides that new mothers (or new fathers) can delegate a colleague to vote in the classroom.

The protagonist of the conquest was another mother, LibDem Jo Swinson, determined to avenge the trip received by the conservative Brandon Lewis: a month after giving birth, the woman obtained from her colleague the availability of “pairing”, or an agreed absence “Of couple”, between deputies of the opposite faction, a “fair play” envisaged to maintain the balance of the classroom unaltered in the event of impediments to voting. The session that Swinson gave up to stay at home with her baby was on a key step for Brexit. The colleague, however, did not keep his word.