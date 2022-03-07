der8auerthe overclocking and cooling system expert, posted a video showing how to revive a physically damaged Intel Core i9-12900Kbeing the most curious of all that the processor that came back from the dead was the CPU that was going to be mounted on my PC.

This processor came directly from Intel, a transfer to cover the raffle we did for the desktop computer plus the setup. Obviously, I bought a new processor and that was mounted on the raffle kit (so that it would have a guarantee), while the loaned processor that I was going to keep had the bad luck that it was not handled well to the point that suffered several physical injuries. Basically, it was a CPU that had already been used by some means for review and had returned mortally wounded.

It wasn’t until the system was built that the CPU was found to be the culprit, and upon further investigation, our modder ‘Vito Modder‘, aided by a microscope, had discovered the breakdown of three capacitors minuscule in size.

In this way, the Intel Core i9-12900K was picked up by Intel and we only knew that it was sent to Germany, knowing now that it went to said overclocker to make an instructional video of how to fix this particular problem. If you have your first steps in electronics, we could say that everything translated, in a very summarized way, into looking for compatible capacitors and doing some soldering to finally bring the CPU back to life offering the same performance as any other factory processor.

Said processor is no longer under warranty, so is running a raffle to give it away

