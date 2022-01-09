“Derailed”, why see it? The tension is so great … – Libero Quotidiano

Giorgio Carbone Born in Tortona (Al) on 19 December 1941. Graduated in law in Pavia. Journalist since 1971. For 45 years married to actress Ida Meda. Two sons. Film critic (titular) for “La Notte” from 1971 to 1995. For “Libero” from 2000 to today. Author of three dictionaries: Dictionary of films (1978 to 1990); All films (from 1991 to 1999); Dictionary of TV (1993). Go to the blog





DERAILED

Rai4 at 21.20. With Clive Owen, Jennifer Aniston and Vincent Cassel. Directed by Mikael Hafstrom. 2005 USA production. Duration: 1 hour and 48 minutes

THE PLOT

Charles (Clive Owen) is the classic person who is all work and family. For work he takes the commuter train to London every morning. He happens several times to meet a nice and lively girl who tampons him not badly and persuades him soon enough to take her to bed. But while they are in the hotel room doing their chores, some strangers swoop down and mistreat them first and then blackmail them. Charles soon enters the crosshairs of a scoundrel who beats cash and makes his life impossible. Charles struggles and, as he struggles, commits some crimes that send him to jail. But the rascal also haunts him in the jail.

WHY SEE IT

Because the tension is so great. The viewer ends up identifying himself with the unwary Charles aided by two antagonists very partially: Clive Owen (more lasagnone than usual) and a viperine Vincent Cassel. The only discordant note, the Aniston who as a “dark lady” never manages to be plausible.