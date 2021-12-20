DERBY 111, THE AFTER-MATCH FORTITUDO – BOLOGNABASKET

Yesterday’s game, in one frame: the one that appeared on social media, where Groselle is on the bezel and, behind him, Durham covering his eyes with one hand: 5 will be wrong in total for the first, 2 for the second. And we are talking about two of the best players of yesterday’s Effe, so to speak. The other image should be taken by making the eegs of the pumpkins of Fortitudo fans: everyone, when Teodosic threw the triple after having been first to historical lows, they knew that he would have made the basket. Without bothering another worst on the pitch so far, always Serbian, 23 years ago, it’s destiny: you can do everything, then the only time that the good one escapes you but who had chipped irons endlessly, you can only sigh and think about the one after.

The mistake that Fortitudo must not make, however, is to gain weight with the compliments and with the transitive properties that have seen, among other things, Trieste beat Milan after having acted as a sparring partner, at the Paladozza, last Monday: you keep looking at the ranking, which still says last place, and never think, not even for a moment, about things like she is a liar, we are stronger than the ranking says. Because it’s true, this team now seems more balanced than it did a month ago, and can train with a little more continuity. But it keeps dramatic athletic problems among the outsiders (Weems 14 rebounds, to say) and inevitable shortcomings in certain backups: it would be deadly therefore to believe that you can pass the exams without a mad and desperate study to convert the compliments of the latest releases into results.

Then, for the rest, the derby said what it had to say: the troop is mentally there, some balance has been built, perhaps we weren’t expected from the new so many good things from Borra and so many embarrassments from Charalampopoulos, and that in defense you are bumping into it a lot more than you previously did. Yesterday the problem was to find continuity in attack, in an impressive score sheet in its symmetry: Virtus were granted 19 points in the first, second, third and last quarter. Up front, it was 20 and 15, 20 and 15. For the rest, let’s go and shoot hundreds of free throws every day, every day.

More on It had started badly, continued very well and ended with a handful of flies in hand. However, the test of Aradori remains, who cannot then be asked to be able to go around the blocks to stop Teodosic, the great defense of Durham and the solidity behind Groselle.

Back to the wall – The Greek will get on the bandwagon together with the Icelandic, with the difference that the latter, at least, tries in defense, the other does not even. The 0/11 from three of the same Hellenic together with Benzing, all shots certainly not with the man on, killed the Effe as much as the wrong free shots in the final.

