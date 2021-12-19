DERBY 111, THE WORDS OF THE COACHES – BOLOGNABASKET

Scariolo – Important victory, to be held tightly. We have seen the tiredness of players who cannot always keep the same level of intensity and have had a few moments of disarray after having pulled the cart for a long time, and the lightness of the Fortitudo that with great pride has played with great courage: it is in great form and the ranking does not say what his level is. We knew this, so we were good at staying with our heads until the end. We have players who are at the highest level ever in their life, and others who are now struggling despite having given us important plays in the key moments of the game. We appreciate their effort, but a special note for the guys who are playing at levels they have never been at. Our season is made up of continuous important matches, now we try to catch our breath and think about the next one. We are tired, we cannot run for 40 ‘as we have always been used to, and it is normal for possessions and therefore also points to drop, on both halves. But we kept them at 37% after suffering Feldeine first and Aradori then, players used to taking the weight of the game on their shoulders, but in the end we managed to contain them. The blanket is what it is, but we also managed to protect our area and take initiatives with our freshest players after their area. Especially in the third quarter, where we ended up under but managing to recover immediately. Alexander came here from another world, and in defense he must try to give good minutes on guard. Ruzzier was good at transforming himself as a player, since he knows how to do well in a few minutes and knows how to create space, in attack, even to close alone. The derby is always a special atmosphere, with a lot of pressure on the favorite team and enthusiasm on the underdog, it is and always will be. In the third quarter we made mistakes, with the owners, not facing their zone well and shooting too early. But whoever is favored has these difficulties. We are not deflated, we are just tired: we are compact, close-knit, perhaps some players are more tired than others, and arriving at an important match like the one on Wednesday with 8 consecutive victories does not help, because it suggests that it is a routine when every time it has to start from scratch. It is not that the others arrive as a result to win in the streak, on the contrary he charges the opponents who want to break it, this streak. In the NBA it can happen that in the span of 82 games a strong team loses races leaving the best at rest, as happened yesterday in Toronto against Golden State.

Martino – Strong disappointment because we have done very well for quite some time, and satisfaction for having in any case done a race of depth and personality, putting Virtus in difficulty. I can say without being denied that if we had won we would not have stolen anything. In the end we missed counter-attacks, free throws, and we paid for Teodosic’s basket. We have the satisfaction of having played it evenly after a start in which we suffered the emotional impact, then we conducted it from a tactical and mental point of view, it is a pity that we were unable to complete the work. Sorry, but those who missed the free shots are also those who had also led us to play it up to the last. Except that episodes also count in this sport, and who knows what would have happened if Durham had set two free throws and we hadn’t missed that counter-attack. But we played an excellent game. Maybe we recovered the advantage too quickly, but I think that a team like ours, with fewer rotations, doesn’t have many alternatives: Feldeine suffered in the end, but he played 35 minutes against Teodosic’s 22, and we can’t make him play 22 minutes. There was a lack of rotation, but if we had rotated, we would not have reached the end this way. The players did their game plan well, we tried to alternate defenses in the way we thought we would, then there were other aspects that allowed us to stay in the game. Ruzzier has made 2-3 important plays that do not surprise me, because he played a leading role in helping his teams to make the playoffs and it is a luxury for Virtus to have him in the rotations.