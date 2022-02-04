Derby, Bastoni: “In this Inter-Milan it is enough not to lose”

Bastoni, the Nerazzurri defender, spoke about the match scheduled for Saturday afternoon at 18:00. Here are all his statements.

Saturday afternoon is approaching and therefore approaching the Derby, of which he spoke Alessandro Bastoni to the microphones of DAZN, starting from his memory of Inter Milan, even if lying. He often said he was an AC Milan fan, but now he pretends to have always been an Inter fan: “I used to watch him with my father, who was also an Inter fan. There weren’t any big discussions. I have two brothers, one Roma player while the other hates football. At San Siro he never came to see me. “

Recently become a dad: “I have not yet realized that I am a father, it is a special thing”.

The symbol of the Derby: “I am reminded of Zanetti’s ride in the 90th minute, he jumps everyone and takes a corner kick”.

His Derby: “I live all the matches with great tranquility, even the Derby. I kiss the shin guards where I have the photo of my girlfriend as a ritual. My tattoo artist is an avid Milan fan”.

On Calhanoglu’s goal: “I remember the boos that were there, there was an incredible chaos. It was a very important penalty, we hope we can repeat it at the weekend”.

If he would change jersey: “No, absolutely not. There is not even a 0.1% chance that I will be able to do this route.”

On the match: “It is essential not to lose points, in direct matches anything can happen. The whole second round is missing, it’s really early. Last year at this point we were not at the top, then we won the championship. The important thing is not to lose” .

On the stadium: “San Siro with 50% is a good advantage, we hope to exploit it. Having our own stadium would be an advantage and a signal to give to the other teams. Having said that, San Siro is an incredible icon. The only thing that is penalizing us. it is the ground, which in recent months has suffered repercussions that are starting to weigh “.

On AC Milan players: “Theo Hernandez the fastest, Rafael Leao the most difficult to mark”.

