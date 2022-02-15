Derby di Coppa Italia, ticket sales start: all the info

After beating Genoa in the Round of 16 and Lazio in the Quarterfinals, Milan are preparing to face Inter in a double Derby in the semi-final of the Italian Cup. The two teams have not faced each other in the semi-final of the national cup since the 1985/86 season when the Rossoneri won at the end of the match. The first leg match is scheduled for Tuesday 1 March at 21.00 and will be the 26th match between the two teams in the competition, with Milan ahead with 10 wins against the 8 Nerazzurri wins and 7 draws to close the count.





TICKETS

Tickets for Milan v Inter will be available online at singletickets.acmilan.com and at the Casa Milan Ticket Office and will be sold in three separate sales windows:





The first, dedicated to subscribers, will open at 12.00 on Tuesday 15 February and will close at 23.59 on Wednesday 16 February.





The second, reserved for Carta Cuore Rossonero holders, from 10.00 to 23.59 on Thursday 17 February.





The third and last phase, that of free sale, will start at 10 on Friday 18 February and will remain open while seats last.





ONLINE HOSPITALITY

Online sales of AC Milan hospitality products are also active for Milan-Inter, which can also be purchased on singletickets.acmilan.com in the VIP Hospitality section, starting from € 245.





THE GOLDEN RULES FOR THE FAN

To help the Club offer the best and safest experience possible, AC Milan asks all fans to follow the following rules:





– Bring a valid Green Pass (children under 12 will be exempt)





– Bring a valid identity document





– Have a valid ticket for the match





– Wear a face mask at all times to protect yourself and others





– Go to the stadium considering the access time slot indicated on the ticket





– Always maintain an interpersonal distance of 1 meter, except when sitting in your seat, and avoid gatherings, hugs and handshakes





– Follow the instructions given by the stadium staff and stewards, especially when entering and exiting the stadium – we are here for your safety





– Be patient and enjoy the show on the field