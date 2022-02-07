Derby Inter-Milan, the Lautaro case explodes: they accuse him of having spat, here’s the VIDEO | First page

Saturday was the Milan derby, but also of poisons. The Rossoneri won against Inter thanks to a brace from Giroud, but after two days we continue to talk about the game especially for the alleged spit of Lautaro Martinez to Theo Hernandez. In the final minutes of the match, Pioli’s full-back was sent off after a bad entry on Dumfries and with his head down he started into the locker room tunnel a few minutes early; provoked by the Nerazzurri fans, Theo put his index finger to his ear just as Calhanoglu did in the first leg derby, but that gesture was not particularly liked by the Inter players.

NERVOUSNESS – Among the most nervous was Lautaro Martinez, who ran towards the balustrade yelling at his opponent as he descended the tunnel stairs. And here, according to some reconstructions, the Argentine would have spat at the opponent. But it is not over, because after the final whistle of the referee Hernandez returned to the field in a rage, and the intervention of his teammates and professionals prevented the situation from getting worse.

WAITING FOR THE JUDGE … – The Rossoneri fans have accused Lautaro of having popped Theo during a particular moment of anger, and are clamoring for a disqualification of the Argentine striker. The last word will be that of the Sports Judge, who will also make a decision based on the report of the referee and his assistants. The testimonies of the inspectors of the FIGC prosecutor present on the sidelines could also be decisive.