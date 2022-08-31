Deregulation of processors shoots up the price of milk | Finance

Starting tomorrow, consumers will pay an additional 15 cents for a quart of fresh milk, after the Office for the Regulation of the Dairy Industry (ORIL) issued an administrative order two weeks ago that deregulates the maximum sale price of the manufacturers.

The order establishes the minimum price for the sale of the different containers of fresh milk at the processor level, and a fixed profit margin at the retailer level, which results in the new price for consumers.

Starting tomorrow, a quart of milk will cost $1.99, a half gallon $3.97 and a gallon $6.97.

The secretary of the Department of Agriculture, Ramón González, informed that it is an experiment in what concludes the study that they are carrying out and that, in his opinion, will show if there is a need to increase the profit margin of the processing companies.

However, the official maintained that such a significant increase was surprising, since he estimated that the rise per liter would be between one and two cents.

“The processors were demanding gigantic increases. As the exhaustive study concludes, we chose to offer them this opportunity —as a test— so that they could freely set their sale price, based on variable costs such as energy, fuel and others, but the amount set is an abuse. to the consumer. If we see that the practice persists and is unreasonable, we rescind the order, re-establishing a maximum limit,” warned González, who anticipated that the final determination could be made in about two weeks.

The secretary pointed out that the minimum price by regulation is $1.84and that a higher price cannot be arbitrarily imposed on the merchant, because any increase has to be negotiated.

“The merchants will have to put on the gloves with the processing plants to achieve a reasonable and non-abusive price like the one they intend to impose,” he said.

The processing plants, Switzerland —which has 70% of the fresh milk market— and Tres Monjitas —with 30% of the market— confirmed to THE SPOKESPERSON that the increase is the same in both companies and that it will take effect this coming Thursday.

The head of Agriculture expressed that the determination of the two producers of fresh milk worries him.

“I am surprised that both companies are going to impose the same increase without having reached an agreement, which represents a ‘price fixing’ – agreements between competitors to increase or reduce price levels – and that practice is illegal. Each plant must demonstrate how they got to that number,” he pointed out.

Regarding the coincidence in price, the administrator of the ORIL, Javier A. Lugo Rullán, maintained that after examining the expenses, the fact that both plants have set an increase of the same amount could be a coincidence and not by mutual agreement.

You understand that the 15-cent increase in the quart of milk is within reasonable profit, taking into account the increase in operating costs.

“That starts this Thursday, but as prices compete they will start to adjust. We always look at the elasticity of the market. We do not set single prices. We understand that the plants will make their adjustments and prices should begin to fall next week,” Lugo Rullán said.

He added that the order, which is new, is not written in stone, so they will monitor the behavior of the market.

The manufacturers react

Vaquería Tres Monjitas announced that the new price for consumers of fresh milk will be established in scale, and that they will offer the consumer more value and lower price per ounce in larger packages.

Orlando González Núñez, general manager of Tres Monjitas, stated that “in this way, the consumer will be able to purchase a larger product, paying less per ounce, with the confidence that it will stay fresh longer.”

According to González, the economic studies carried out by the fresh milk processing plants indicate the need for an increase of over 20 cents per quart, and in preliminary conversations with the ORIL a temporary increase of 16 cents per quart had been suggested, while the regulatory agency complete their own market research.

The average increase across all sizes of Tres Monjitas milk will be 8 cents per quart.

Regarding the fixing of the price, he reported that it was based on internal analysis of expenses, and that they were the first to announce the increase to customers.

Egberto Torres, CEO of Switzerland Dairy, explained that tomorrow the merchants will find out about the price adjustment, since they are still “reviewing a couple of things.” “This will be official on September 1st. We are not authorized to comment until then,” he stated.

Nevertheless, THE SPOKESPERSON learned that the increase will also be 15 cents per quart of milk, and that it will apply to all merchants.





Traders react.

Néstor Rivera, president of the Association of the Bread Industry, said that the rise in the price of milk -the second so far this year- impacts customers, because it is added to that of coffee, to the increases prior to fresh milk, on the rise in flour, oil, packaging bags, and affirmed that merchants can no longer assume more increases.

“This increase benefits the producers, not the merchant. For us they have not fixed a single increase and we are the ones who market and sell the product to the consumer. It’s really hard to be able to run a small business today. Many businesses could even close with so many increases,” Rivera emphasized.

For his part, the merchant Antonio Meléndez, said that the increase impacts the profit margins for the sale of fresh milk.

“There are several consecutive increases in recent months, which destabilizes operations, since we cannot transfer all of these increases to our clients. You always have to assume some part and the profits keep shrinking, ”he pointed out.