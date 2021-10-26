Derek Cianfrance will direct Ryan Gosling in Wolfman • Universal Movies

News

Director Derek Cianfrance And Ryan Gosling will return to collaborate for the new adaptation by Blumhouse from Wolfman.

Contrary to what the international press said last year, the director of Wolfman he will not be the veteran of the horror genre Leigh Whannell, but rather the Oscar nominee for the screenplay of Sound of MetalDerek Cianfrance“. The director, as announced, has already directed Ryan Gosling in two films, namely Blue Valentine and in Like a thunder. This was announced a little while ago by an update from Deadline.

Inside the Deadline article there is also a statement by the new director Derek Cianfrance: “Horror movies were my first love. Thanks to them I discovered what cinema is capable of on a narrative, psychological and aesthetic level. Coupled with the chance to work with Ryan again, this is a dream come true. I am thrilled and inspired to work with the great people at Blumhouse and Universal to bring this monster back to life in our collective unconscious.. “

The flop of the monster franchise known as Dark Universe, lavished with meager takings of The Mummy, led the Universal to make deals with Blumhouse, and the success of The Invisible Man it was the first important victory (124 million in receipts out of a 7 budget). Wolfman it will be followed by other projects always related to the famous Universal monsters, or Dark Army by Paul Feig, Renfield by Dexter Fletcher, Invisible Woman by Elizabeth Banks, The Monster Mash by Matt Stawski e Dracula by Karyn Kusama.

